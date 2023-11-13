“Even after my victory in Dendermonde, I don’t dare say whether I will be there again the following week. I am a young cyclocross rider and still have some difficulty performing consistently. However, this victory gives a lot of satisfaction and confidence. As a young athlete you have to Starting from the bottom with the pros, even if you were the U23 world champion. That was a matter of hard work, keeping faith and always going to the next cyclo-cross with your head held high, even if things didn’t go well the time before. That will pay off. out now.”