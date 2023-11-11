Suara.com – Juicy Luicy’s works are increasingly being considered in the country’s music industry. As proof, this band from Bandung won the Best Pop Duo/Group award at the 2023 Anugerah Musik Indonesia (AMI) Awards.

In this nomination, Juicy Luicy beat bands that already have big names such as Yovie & Nuno, Ungu, For Revenge, and Armada.

Juicy Luicy (Instagram)

This achievement is of course very encouraging because the AMI Awards is the highest music awards event in Indonesia. This is a special recognition for Juicy Luicy, known as the Indonesian Sentimental Band.

This is the second time that Juicy Luicy’s work has been nominated at the AMI Awards. Prior to 2021, the band consisting of Julian Emperor, Denis Ligia, Zamzam, Dwi Nugroho, and Bina Bagja was nominated for two.

The first was in the Best Pop Duo/Group/Collaboration category for the work “Lantas”. The second is in the Best Duo/Group/Vocal Group/Soul/R&B Collaboration category for the work “Kembali Kepian” with Adrian Khalif. But unfortunately, that year Juicy Luicy lost the competition.

Juicy Luicy (personal documentation)

This time Juicy Luicy also managed to take home the AMI Awards trophy for their work entitled Unfortunately.

The happiness of each member of Juicy Luicy is radiated from the Instagram account @Juicyluicyband. In an upload, the faces of the Greedy personnel are so happy.

This was also emphasized in the caption of the photo and video of the moment they won the 2023 AMI Awards trophy. In the caption it was written, “It’s your style when you come home from winning, you usually come home crying.”

This certainly represents how Juicy Luicy is labeled as an Indonesian Sentimental Band, because each of their works is very relatable to the romance that occurs in Indonesia. They also expressed their gratitude to Emotion Entertainment, which has also committed to supporting Juicy Luicy, as well as the people who helped in making Unfortunately’s work.

“We are very grateful and happy because thanks to the Jemari (as Juicy Luicy fans are known) and Juicy Luicy music lovers, we were able to bring home this AMI Awards Cup. This will certainly be a new motivation for Juicy Luicy to remain consistent and honest in her work,” said Julian Emperor, vocalist of Juicy Luicy.