loading…

Dutch right-wing populist Geert Wilders wants to become the country’s next prime minister (PM). Photo/Reuters

AMSTERDAM – Right-wing populist figure Dutch Geert Wilders wants to become the country’s next prime minister (PM) and will focus his efforts on limiting immigration. This follows his party’s important victory in elections that will have an impact on the Land of Windmills and other countries.

Wilders is a fan of former United States (US) President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who is Euro-skeptical. Wilders is openly anti-Islam and anti-European Union and has said “the Netherlands will be returned to Dutch hands.”

But his most radical ideas – and in particular plans to take the country out of the European Union or ban the Koran – will be rejected by the other parties he will have to work with to form a coalition government, meaning he will have to compromise.

This did not stop fellow populists across the continent from hailing his victory as showing that “a new Europe is possible.”

Beating all predictions, Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV) won 37 of 150 seats on Wednesday. This number is well above the 25 seats for the Labor/Green Party and 24 seats for the conservative People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) led by outgoing Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Coalition talks are expected to take months.

“I would love to be prime minister of the Netherlands, of course,” Wilders told party members who welcomed him with champagne and cake, adding that he was willing to negotiate.

“We really want to do that, because this gives us a lot of responsibility, a big victory in the Dutch elections, and we really want to make it happen,” he added as quoted by Reuters, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Wilders has said he supports a referendum on whether the Netherlands should leave the European Union.

“But the first thing that must be done is major restrictions on asylum and immigration,” Wilders said.