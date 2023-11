Imagine: you open your email and read that you have been asked for Wie is de Mol?. It happened to 24-year-old Babs Schutte. She studied at the conservatory in Enschede and won the Overijssel Pop Prize last year. “I didn’t trust it at first, I thought it was a joke,” says Babs. Nevertheless, the broadcaster announced its participation in the program this week. “This is a dream come true.”