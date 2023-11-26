In the year 2000, the era of mobile operating systems began. At that time, certain programs dominated the market and became the most important hardware of the decade, such as Symbian, but it would soon disappear from the map with the entry into force of one of the most renowned systems today, Android. However, in 2008 the operating system was also around iOS, very recognized at that time on the iPhone. From there, they became the interface par excellence of the most successful mobile brands.

Without going further, Nokia resurfaced manufacturing mobile phones thanks to the incorporation of Windows Phone hoping to remain a worthy competitor, but its hopes stopped rising when Microsoft completely killed its operating system in 2019. On the other hand, Fire OS from Amazon Nor has it had a great impact at a global level, since its system has only been implemented in homegrown tablets and they have not known how to market it to other terminals. Below, we detail the most important historical events in mobile technology and how the possibility of having generated enormous amounts of income was ruined.

Nokia and its partnership with Windows Phone

Nokia has positioned itself during the late 90s and early 00s as one of the most important phone manufacturing companies in the world. However, starting in 2010 it began to take a totally different path due to the emergence of new operating systems and Nokia decided to try implementing Windows Phone on its devices instead of Android. Big mistake. Likewise, several brands have surpassed Nokia by having incorporated Android into their mobile devices, such as Samsung.

Consequently, the Nokia Lumia They could boast great features, but the Windows Phone system caused their software advances to come to a complete halt, since they did not satisfy the user’s needs.

Symbian, from success to decline

Symbian was an operating system owned by Nokia at the end of the 90s that achieved great success, but it was not until 2008 when the first touch mobile phones began to appear, among which were models of Sony, Sharp o Panasonic. But this system failed to work and Nokia chose to get rid of all its features as it did not have a stable system.

Fire OS and the cancellation of the Amazon Fire Phone

Amazon is one of the most illustrious tech giants in history. So much so that there are millions of users who enjoy all the benefits offered by subscribing to Amazon Prime Video and its online store, which is, par excellence, one of the most prominent virtual sales spaces on the internet. But its devices are not so many, especially those that make up the Fire OS operating system.

Las tablets from Amazon They have been characterized by their quality-price ratio, but they have never presented themselves as the most cutting-edge terminals on the market. In this context, the American e-commerce corporation wanted to launch the development of a smartphone with too many negative aspects. In 2014 the Amazon Fire Phone with particular characteristics that differed from other devices. For example, it had four front cameras attached that were used as a gyroscope for calls, whose application was well received but the construction of the materials was mediocre, accompanied by a poor user experience.

In this way, Amazon stopped manufacturing its own phone and began to dedicate itself to the manufacture of intelligent voice assistants.

The replacement of Bada OS with Tizen

Now we are going to talk about an operating system developed by Samsung which also had no relevance in the world of smartphones. It was a system very similar to the one that Google implements today in its Pixels, but it achieved enough success and ended up being replaced by Tizenwhich today is included in the South Korean brand’s smart televisions.

MeeGo and Maemo, two open source systems

In addition to working with the Symbian operating system, Nokia introduced two open source programs capable of getting into the bowels of other devices: MeeGo and Status. In this case, MeeGo was the union of Maemo and Nokia that, in collaboration with Gnome, Debian or Linux, intended to compete with the Android system in 2010. However, it would later end up in the hands of Intel, another of its manufacturers. Despite everything, MeeGo ended up disappearing months later, uniting with Bada, resulting in Tizen.

BlackBerry OS and the numeric keypad trend

BlackBerry was one of the pioneers in introducing their own messaging system in its range of mobile phones, at the same time that WhatsApp was being developed as a means of communication to replace other applications, such as Microsoft’s legendary Messenger. Nonetheless, In 2022 its servers stopped working and the company has had to adapt to the Android system.