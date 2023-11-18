It is essential that our laptop with Windows 11 is always connected to the Internet, and sometimes for some reason it is not entirely easy to connect to the Internet. red WiFi that really corresponds to us.

Until now, if we wanted to search for a WiFi network we had to click on the icon WiFi which is located in the lower right area of ​​the interface, next to the sound, battery and time icon, so that all the WiFi connections that we have available nearby are opened.

However, it will not have been the first time that you have opened this window, and that WiFi connection to which you should connect has not appeared, and you did not know very well how to proceed.

Well, Microsoft is working to Windows 11 in a refresh button for WiFi connections and that will allow you to always connect to the WiFi networks closest to the device.

This new button has been seen in the latest version of Windows 11 from the Canary channel released on November 15, and which includes a WiFi refresh button that allows you to reload the list of available networks, ideal for solving different Internet connection problems. .

However, Microsoft has confirmed that at the moment this button does not work at all well, and that they are testing it, so apparently we will not see it in the stable version in the short term.

Today, if we want to refresh the list of WiFi connections we must open and close the corresponding WiFi connections window, so it is not very convenient or intuitive.

With the inclusion of this button, it will no longer be necessary to close and reopen the window, just press it to refresh the availability of nearby WiFi connections.