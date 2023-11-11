Thanks to the preliminary version of Windows 11 Preview Build 25992 from the Canary channel for insiders, we know news that is very close to reaching the stable version of the operating system.

For example, this new preview version not only contains the vaunted compatibility when creating 7-zip and TAR archives without third-party tools, but also comes with changes to the server message block (SMB) protocol and improvements to the file explorer, among others.

In fact, already Microsoft announced native support for the RAR archive format in Windows 11 in May.

But in this new version, Microsoft adds the ability to create 7-zip and TAR assets without third-party tools.

It is worth remembering that until now Windows 11 only supports Zip file format. With this new support, you will now be able to right-click any file and create 7-zip and TAR archives.

Furthermore, this previous update also offers a Improved performance when opening large Zip files in File Explorer. This preview version also brings a number of changes to the SMB protocol.

This is a very important change regarding 7-zip and TAR files, since it will no longer be necessary for you to download third-party tools, many of which could even become outdated over time.

In this way, Windows 11 wants to become an all-terrain operating system, which almost no current existing file can resist.