At last the time has come: Microsoft has officially launched Windows 11 23H2the next big software update for your PC, which comes loaded with important new features.

Furthermore, to date, is the biggest software update for Windows 11 since the operating system came out in 2020.

It’s time to shell all the news of Windows 11 23H2 and how to download this version to enjoy its new features today.

All the news of Windows 11 23H2

The most relevant thing about this update It’s the arrival of Copilot, which now integrates with all Microsoft services. It is a kind of ultra-vitaminized version of Cortana, which has passed away, since it serves as your assistant, but it does so with AI tools.

It has many practical uses: you can tell Copilot to summarize a long document that you need to read before a meeting and then transfer it to PowerPoint so you can present it, or tell it to organize your windows, clean your desktop or start a list Spotify playback, to give some examples.

On the other hand, in the Photos app, You now have a new feature called Background Blur, which uses AI to intelligently blur the background and highlight the subject. Search will also be more efficient, since you will be able to search the content and location of a photo stored in OneDrive.

Paint also gets an AI overhaul, with AI tools for drawing and creating, as well as a background removal tool, layers, and “Cocreator,” an AI image generator to enhance your creations.

There are also improvements to screenshots. For example, you can copy and paste text from the image into other apps, as well as redact any text you don’t want others to see.

As for Outlook, the app connects with Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud and more, AI is once again the protagonist: it can help you prepare your messages and attach OneDrive files.

When you write in Notepad, you’ll never have to save manually, as the app will routinely save everything you do.

Beyond AI, Microsoft has also updated File Explorer with a new look and improvements to the home, address bar, and search box.

The best? Now you can collaborate on files with other people without having to open them. You’ll also see a new Gallery option that should make it easier to search through your photos. Improvements have also been made to Windows backup to make it easier to move from one PC to another.

Windows 11 finally supports RAR and 7-zip nativelyand comes with a new volume mixer that makes it easy to both adjust volume outputs for individual applications and switch audio outputs.

Finally, “Chat” is now Microsoft Teams, and is pinned to the taskbar by default.

How to install Windows 11 23H2

As you can see, there are a lot of new features that land in this Windows update, so you surely intend to try everything as soon as possible.

For instalar Windows 11 23H2 You will only have to follow the classic route Start > Settings > Update and security > Windows Update and here choose Check for updates.

When the 23H2 update appears, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install it on your computer.