They say that imitation is the best form of flattery. Willy’s Wonderland is a bizarre film that embraces its similarities with Five Nights at Freddy’s, the independent horror video game that conquered the world in 2014. Precisely, it feels like a production that intended to fill – and take advantage of – the void left for many years by the absence of the official adaptation of Scott Cawthon’s work.

Although extremely far from perfection, the film starring the always charismatic actor Nicolas Cage emanates an inexplicable charm that prevents us from looking away from the screen.

It is an uneven film, filled with questionable effects and annoying characters that drive a clichéd and superficial story; However, it gives off small flashes of greatness that make it the ideal option for fans who were left wanting to see an adult version of FNAF.

Willy’s Wonderland es Five Nights at Freddy’s, pero desatado

First, what is this film about? A silent man (Nicolas Cage) is stranded in a remote town after his car breaks down on the road. Unable to pay for the repairs, he must accept a simple job: for one night, being the janitor at Willy’s Wonderland, a family restaurant that has seen better days. The task becomes complicated when he discovers that the abandoned animatronics of the place have a life of their own and a great thirst for blood.

From the mute protagonist taking a mundane job to the terrifying, robotic-looking anthropomorphic animals, the premise will feel extremely familiar to die-hard fans of the games and the recent adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s. Director Kevin Lewis (The Drop) and screenwriter GO Parsons (Shark Week) accept that kinship and present a work that is intended to be a joke. Thus, the differences with the concept of the video game are found in the execution.

Willy’s Wonderland acknowledges that possessed animatronics eliminating people is a ridiculous premise. Self-aware of his madness, he shows ingenious moments that border on the parodic and demonstrate that the best solution to a supernatural problem of this nature is violence. Is a robotic ostrich threatening to eat your head? Nothing a wood mop can’t fix. This more direct approach eliminates the subtlety and mystery of Scott Cawthon’s work, but makes up for it with moments of action that draw on the most shameless B cinema of the 1980s.

Nicolas Cage is the soul of the film

The film is transparent with its intentions. From the intro scene adorned with synth rock music, we know it’s going to be a crazy adventure with a badass protagonist. Nicolas Cage’s character never says a word, because his actions speak for him. In that line, he feels like the hero of a video game who, no matter how difficult and strange the situation may seem, always maintains his composure and moves forward to complete his objective: clear Willy’s Wonderland to recover his car and leave town. .

Nicolas Cage is the pillar that supports the entire experience. His performance always borders on the absurd, but it works and is the driving force behind a story that would otherwise fall apart. Watching him fight for survival and interact with a pinball machine is weird and a lot of fun.

For this reason, the worst moments of the film are those where the protagonist leaves the scene and the plot revolves around dull secondary characters who try to superficially expand the background of the animatronics and the misfortune that struck Willy’s Wonderland. There is a dissonance in the tone, since at times there are 2 stories with different philosophies.

It turns out that there is a group of friends who know the legend behind the abandoned restaurant, so they go to the place to burn it down once and for all and prevent more victims. Among those young people is Liv (Emily Tosta), who could be said to be the co-star. None of these characters are interesting, and even the robotic animals have more personality.

Willy’s Wonderland loses pace when he gives importance to Liv and all her friends

When the plot focuses on the young people led by Liv, the film becomes a generic slasher that tries to be scary without success due to its clichés. It’s far from a disaster, but it’s a shame that at times it leaves aside the irreverence that makes the scenes with Nicolas Cage so great and entertaining.

It’s time to talk about the elephant in the room. In Five Nights at Freddy’s, the animatronic designs are taken care of down to the smallest detail and look great on screen. The robots in Willy’s Wonderland, however, look like junk. Although they are supposed to be artificial beings, at all times it is observed that there is a human being in disguise. Is that a negative thing? Not at all, as it is in tune with the class B tone of the rest of the production. The staging is very simple and sometimes plays with slow motion and shots that emphasize that Nicolas Cage is an action hero in a horror film.

Victim of its low budget and some questionable narrative decisions, Willy’s Wonderland is an uneven product, but exudes a lot of style and charisma thanks to its concept that is taken lightly. He is one of the best exponents within this niche genre that involves killer robots.

Considering that the adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s had many directors and scripts before arriving at the version that was released in theaters during Halloween, it’s fun to think that, in a parallel world, it ended up like this irreverent low-budget film.

Willy’s Wonderland is available on Paramount+.

But tell us, did you give this movie a chance? Do you think it’s better than the FNAF adaptation? Let us read you in the comments.

