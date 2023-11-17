Suara.com – Willy Dozan finally opened his voice regarding the alleged abuse case that involved his son, Muhammad Leon Rahman Dozan alias Leon Dozan. He felt that his son was not completely guilty in the abuse of Rinoa Aurora.

Firmly, this action actor admitted that his son was partly to blame in the feud with Rinoa Aurora. However, Willy Dozan said that his son’s mistake was not that serious.

“If I’m the wrong person, that’s wrong, that’s right, that’s right. So there is indeed something wrong with my child, but it’s not as serious as it actually is,” said Willy Dozan as quoted from the Intense Investigation YouTube channel on Friday (17/11/2023).

Accompanied by Betharia Sonata, Willy Dozan explained that the conflict that occurred between his son and Rinoa Aurora was a normal thing in a young love story.

Leon Dozan with his girlfriend, Rinoa Aurora, who seems to be familiar with her lover’s parents: Willy Dozan and Betharia Sonata. (Instagram)

“When young people are dating, there are bound to be noisy fights. Maybe they can’t handle their anger. Both parties have the same ego, both are emotional,” said Willy Dozan.

He explained that his son did not molest Rinoa Aurora but rather the two of them attracted each other. According to Willy Dozan, this has been explained directly by Rinoa Aurora.

Furthermore, Willy Dozan actually regretted his son’s actions in cursing the police institution. Even though their family has a good and friendly relationship with law enforcement.

“Incidentally, there was a video of Leon edited to curse the police institution, so that’s what I regret, I’m embarrassed and I’m angry,” he said firmly.

However, Willy handed over his son’s case to the police and did not mind if Leon Dozan was punished for the mistakes he had made.