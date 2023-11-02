Even though there are still three events remaining at the end of the season, the points gained in the Mexican Grand Prix could prove to be absolutely fundamental for achieving seventh place in the constructors’ standings. In the last stage held, AlphaTauri made an important leap forward, going from tenth to eighth position, which allowed him not only to put both Haas and Alfa Romeo behind him, but also to look ahead to the team itself British.

Overall, the FW45 also confirmed itself as fast in Mexico City, not only due to the ninth place obtained by Alex Albon, but also because Logan Sargeant himself was not that far from the points zone, even if he had to retire in the last passage due to a broken pump. However, over the course of the weekend the car’s performance varied substantially, with temperatures playing a key role.

In free practice the Anglo-Thai immediately performed well, repeating himself on Saturday morning, an aspect that surprised Williams itself, given that she didn’t expect to be able to confirm herself so quickly. From that moment on, however, the driver himself had some doubts about the balance of the car, so much so that in Q1 he almost risked being excluded. According to Albon, track temperature was the main factor behind these ups and downs throughout the weekend.

Photo by: Williams

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

“I was surprised, the pace (in the race) wasn’t that strong. It was all ok. I think a lot of it had to do with the temperature, the track was as hot as qualifying. We struggled when the track was hot. So, there It was a lot of management and in the race I had to manage the tires too much to make them last and this had a huge impact.”

If you look at the trend in temperatures over the weekend, the coolest ones were recorded in the first free practice sessions also due to the clouds and raindrops which contributed to lowering them, while on Saturday there was a particular trend. At the start of qualifying, temperatures reached 46°C, before dropping in Q2, a moment in which the FW45 suddenly found its competitiveness again: if it hadn’t been for the track limits set by Albon, who had passed too aggressively on the inside edge of the curve two, Williams would reach Q3 once again. Over the course of the season we have seen on several occasions how sensitive the British single-seater is to these sudden changes in temperature of the road surface, especially because it struggles when the tires start to overheat too much, just as happened in Suzuka.

“It was the tires and the temperatures. We know we have a rather sensitive car. We know we slide a little more than the other cars, which means that, when it’s hot, the temperature of the tires increases,” explained Albon, also suggesting how, despite the 52°C recorded at the start of the race, the race was easier to manage given that the others were also at their limit thinking about the long distance.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams FW45, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60, Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43

The team’s Team Principal was also on the same wavelength, explaining how these temperature fluctuations had an important impact on other teams as well: “In free practice we were at the top of the standings. In qualifying we just managed to get through Q1, while then in Q2 we found a lot of lap time that would have taken us into the last heat, but that time was canceled (due to track limit). But that progression, where for example we found six tenths in just one sector, is an indication that something wasn’t working properly.”

“Firstly, the track temperatures went up in qualifying by a couple of degrees. It doesn’t seem like much, but we were already at the limit with the tire temperatures with the risk of overheating them and those few extra degrees took us towards an incorrect operating window. The same thing happened with Ferrari, suddenly very fast in Q3, which surprised themselves, while Mercedes slipped back. This is a proof that everyone was at the limit regarding tire temperature. The same happened in the race, where the temperature reached 52°C, which complicated our life compared to Friday, where we were generally competitive,” explained James Vowles.

Some elements played in favor, starting from the high top speeds of the FW45, which played a key role in both the first and second stints. In the first part of the race, being able to resist the DRS attacks from his opponents, Albon was able to keep the group behind him compact, similar to what happened on other occasions in the championship. Having started on the hard tyre, the Anglo-Thai managed to find himself in a good position at the moment of the red flag, thus being able to change tires without losing positions.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Alex Albon, Williams FW45

Likewise, in the second part of the race the fact of having Hulkenberg behind us to act as a “defensive wall” helped us to better manage the medium coverages and get ahead of our rivals, thus putting ourselves in a rather solid position. Furthermore, the progressive lowering of temperatures during the race helped keep the yellow stripe tires alive for longer. So in the end he achieved another ninth place which means two more points for the constructors’ classification.

According to James Vowles, behind the performance shown in Mexico there would however also be other rather interesting elements which also have to do with the management of brake temperatures and the Power Unit. Generally, the more you open up the car, the more you lose downforce, which is a fundamental aspect when driving at altitude like in Mexico, but according to Vowles the fact that his team has an excellent cooling package has helped to compensate and reduce the problems of overheating compared to other opponents: “Mexico is a very particular event, there are no others like it on the calendar. The requirements for cooling the Power Unit and the brakes are not comparable to any other track and the fact that you race at altitude causes you to lose a lot of load. For this race we prepare weeks, if not months in advance, in order to understand the circumstances we will find ourselves in and create an effective cooling package.”

“I think the race result is the best representation of what our potential was in Mexico. It was a very difficult race for us, but we were still more competitive than others. Furthermore, I believe we have a package that is very effective from the point of view of cooling the brakes and the Power Unit and this has paid off compared to other teams who also had to modify their car to adapt and still struggled to keep the temperatures compared to us. This helped us,” added the Williams Team Principal.

Read also: