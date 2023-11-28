William Levy was awarded in Spain this weekend, At his side were not only his two children, but also his wife, actress Elizabeth Gutiérrez, with whom he had ended his relationship a few months ago, as both reported on their social networks.

Cuban actor Rreceived one of the honorary awards granted by the Almería International Film Festival (FICAL). In addition to appearing smiling at the event before and during the gala, Levy, one of the leading men of some popular soap operas in Mexico, such as “Alborada” and “Sortilegio”, was happy with his entire family, which provided a lot of material for What to talk about in networks about the couple’s reconciliation.

Since days before, Elizabeth Gutierrez had raised suspicions among his followers when sharing some photos with Levywhom he called again “the love of his life” and complimented him, however, by posing next to him at such an important event for the actor, the couple confirmed that they are together again.

The time that William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez were separated, the version that the Cuban actor and the Mexican actress Samadhi Zendejas had a romance resonated strongly, since they both starred in the series “Come back to me”, and she even called him on her networks social “beautiful eyes”.

However, after the end of filming, William and Elizabeth seem to have resumed their relationship again after 20 years of marriage, which pleased and displeased many, including the actress. Laura Floreswho in a publication by Gutiérrez congratulated them for being back together.

“I love seeing them together!” was the comment that unleashed an avalanche of negative reactions among the followers, who regretted that Flores supported the “lack of self-love”, since they call it unfaithful a Levy.

“I’m starting to think that she is a toxic person who manipulates him to come back, before I thought that she was an independent woman, but apparently she is not, I guess that’s why she forgives him everything, because he gives her everything, it can’t be that she has 0 self-love, I can understand that she would forgive her infidelity because, well, they have children and they were small, but her children are already grown and can understand the situation, she wastes her time with someone who does not love her,” reads among the many comments that also criticized Elizabeth Gutiérrez.

FA

William Levy

