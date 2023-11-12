Willem Dafoe explains the process he had to follow to literally put himself in the shoes of Dr. Godwin Baxter, an extravagant scientist with a mutilated face.

In his new film, Poor Creatures, Willem Dafoe plays an unorthodox scientist known as Dr. Godwin Baxterwhose face was disfigured when he was younger by his surgeon father.

poor creaturesdirected by Yorgos Lanthimos, will tell the story of how Dr. Godwin Baxter decides to reanimate the corpse of a woman by replacing her brain with that of a fetus.

The woman, Bella -which is interpreted by Emma Stone-, she must learn everything about the world as if she were a newborn, and Willem Dafoe’s character You will have to deal with your desire for knowledge, and with your desire to be with Duncan Wedderburn –embodied by Mark Ruffalo-, a sophisticated and perverse lawyer.

But Put yourself in the shoes of Dr. Godwin Baxter It was not easy for Willem Dafoe, especially on a physical level, since to get the face that we will see in the film, he had to spend several hours in the makeup room, with his consequent early mornings to be on time for the filming of the film. of Yorgos Lanthimos.

This is what Willem Dafoe did to have his most radical change

“Four hours in, two hours out every day: I show up at three in the morning, I sit in the chair, I meditate and try to deal with being still.”he explained Willem Dafoe in a recent interview with Vanity Fair.

“You can not sleep because it is so complex that you have to work with the people who apply it. It’s hard work, but I liked working with a mask“Literally, a mask,” said the actor.

Despite his 6 hours in makeup, plus the subsequent filming time, Willem Dafoe really enjoyed working on Poor Creatures: “(His world) is ideal for an actor, because it doesn’t look like anything. You fold to him. Everything tells you what you have to do.”