Lister Bell is a British company that has been building replicas of the Lancia Stratos since 2010. Or yes, build it, they also want to deliver the car as an Ikea construction kit. One buyer had his Stratos painted in a Castrol paint scheme. It’s only missing the stickers. It is up to the next owner whether the appropriate livery will be on this replica, because this Lister Bell STR is now being auctioned.

Lister Bell customers can choose from different engines: a Toyota V6, Ferrari V6 or V8 or an Alfa six-cylinder. We don’t know what was previously in the Stratos replica. About 2,000 kilometers ago, the unknown engine was replaced by a 3.0-liter V6 engine from Alfa Romeo. The engine is better known as Busso, named after its builder, and was also used in the Alfa Romeo 166, for example.

Specifications of the Lancia Stratos replica

It is not known exactly how much power the 24-valve engine produces, but in other cars the power was between 211 and 232 hp. Power goes to the rear wheels via a five-speed automatic transmission. The Lancia Stratos is built on a space frame and you can adjust the chassis yourself thanks to a coilover set.

To get more air to the V6, there is a catch on the roof. Lister Bell makes matching 15-inch wheels and “just the right number of headlights,” according to auction house Cars & Bids. On the inside, the STR is very minimalist. A simple dashboard is covered with a lot of Alcantara. There is some comfort in the form of air conditioning, a navigation system and even a rear-view camera.

The odometer in the Lancia Stratos replica no longer works, but according to the seller, the STR has run approximately 114,000 kilometers. It could therefore well be that the previous owner used this replica as a daily driver, for which we congratulate you. You can bid on the Lancia Stratos replica at the aforementioned auction website until November 30.

The price of the Lancia Stratos and its replica

The highest bid is currently at $55,000, which is approximately 50,000 euros. A real second-hand Stratos costs a lot more, for example, a Stratos 2.4 HF was sold last year for almost four tons. Other replicas go for around 150,000 euros, so we expect the price to be increased somewhat.