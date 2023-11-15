The second season of Loki has not only left us with a quite satisfactory ending for all fans: it has also allowed us to meet and enjoy new characters, such as the charismatic Ouroboros, also know as OB. Will we see it again after the Disney+ series says goodbye? Well, the actor himself in charge of giving him life, Ke Huy Quanhas taken it upon himself to speak about it.

Spoiler warning: This article discusses the end of the second season of the aforementioned Disney+ series. Read it at your own risk.

Index

See all sections

OB, a very beloved character

The second season of Loki has returned us to the vast majority of characters that we already met in the first installment, including He Who Remains – despite how much we doubt it due to the problems with justice that the actor currently has. In addition, we have seen how new allies of our hero were introduced, highlighting, without a doubt, Ouroboros, played by, the recent Oscar winner, Ke Huy Quan.

Ouroboros, Also called in the series OB, he is the manager and only worker of the TVA Department of Repairs and Advances. He is a very particular person, so enthusiastic that comes with his work (despite how seemingly complex and lonely it is) and how incredibly intelligent he is. Such are his capabilities, that he is really the only person responsible for the proper functioning of the entire machinery of the Temporal Variation Authority and to whom Loki and Mobius turn when they see that things go wrong in a worrying way.

Ke Huy Quan has undoubtedly known how to give him his own character and an endearing aura, which has made the character connect well with the public and is liked by practically everyone who has seen the series. It is undoubtedly part of the actor’s style but also of his own motivation being part of the casting of Loki, something that for him has been a dream come true.

Will he repeat it again?

Ke Huy Quan does not close the door to the UCM

The Vietnamese American actor has been quite optimistic about the possible return of OB to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This is shown in an interview given to Variety, where he indicates that he has hopes for the future of his character:

I haven’t had any conversations (about OB’s future). I love OB. I love interpreting it. It makes me very happy that the public is responding to this character. When I first got the call from Kevin Feige and he asked me to join the MCU family, I asked him, “Is this a one-time thing? Or will we be able to see it more? Because he loved him. And he told me: “Ke, we always give what the fans want.” So I hope fans like OB enough and I want to see him in more MCU movies and TV shows. We’ll see although no, I haven’t spoken to anyone yet.

The idea is not crazy either. Ultimately, Loki’s redemption as guardian of all timelines precisely helps everyone your friends are saved and stay alive, including OB. His return Therefore it could be more than viable, especially knowing that it has the public in favor.

And you, would you also like to see him again in the Marvel universe?