The return of Tobey Maguire in a possible Spider-Man 4 excites Spider-Man fans. But can this ever happen?

Many spider lovers question whether Tobey Maguire will return to make Spider-Man 4. After the success of the third Spider-Man installment, Sony Pictures planned the next film. A film that would include villains of the stature of The Vulture and Felicia Hardy (Black Cat) played by Anne Hathaway. However, the project was canceled when Sam Raimi, the director, pulled out due to time constraints. This cancellation gave way to The Amazing Spider-Man with Andrew Garfield as the protagonist.

Despite the success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films, Interest in Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield has led to speculation about their return in future installments.. Sam Raimi, during the promotion of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, showed willingness to return to direct Spider-Man 4. The filmmaker mentioned that after working in the Multiverse, he now sees everything more possible. Of course, the narrative justification is on the table right now.

It all depends on Sony and Marvel, but the basis is there!

In an interview with Fandango, Sam Raimi expressed his love for the original cast and the idea of ​​returning in Spider-Man 4 alongside Tobey Maguire. However, he admitted that he does not have a story prepared and does not know if Marvel would be interested in his return. While it seems unlikely that Sony Pictures will immediately develop the film due to future Tom Holland films, the possibility of a return remains uncertain. Of course, he would delight all fans of the saga.

Uncertainty persists regarding the possibility of see Tobey Maguire back in the role of Peter Parker with Spider-Man 4. Despite the continued success of the Spider-Man films in the MCU, with Tom Holland the latest actor to play the spider hero, fan interest in seeing the original actors reprising their roles has led to speculation about whether Marvel and Sony would consider a story involving a Multiverse or some other narrative that allows for this.

