Some time ago, actor Jerry Seinfeld even hinted that he was preparing something that would close the series better than the last episode of the ninth season that aired for the first time in May 1998. That’s why nothing should be ruled out and an epic return It has the fans very excited.

However, actor Jason Alexander, who brilliantly played George Costanza, is not at all clear, as he said: “There is only one reason for that rumor. Apparently, at the end of a monologue, Seinfeld said: Larry David and I are thinking about something. Good for you. “I don’t know anything about it… Nobody called me.”

“Apparently they don’t need George and they might not need Elaine because Julia Louis-Dreyfus and I were like, ‘Do you know anything about this?’ “I don’t know anything about this, and I just talked to Michael Richards (Cosmo Kramer) the other day and I don’t think he knew anything about it.”

Actor Jerry Seinfeld said: “I have a little secret for you about the ending. Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn’t happened yet. Just what you’re thinking about, Larry David and I have been thinking too. So you’ll see.”

The ending was controversial, as it ended with the four protagonist friends in jail because they did nothing when they saw an assault in the middle of the street. This left fans very divided.

At the time Larry David said of the ending: “I know people hated it. I think the thing about endings is that everyone writes their own ending in their head, whereas if you just tune in during the week to a normal show, you’re surprised by what’s happening. They haven’t written it beforehand, they don’t know what the program is. But in the end they say, Oh, well, this should happen to George, and Jerry and Elaine should be together, and all that. “They’ve already written it, and they’re often disappointed because it’s not what they expected.”

