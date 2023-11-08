We are barely 48 hours away from being able to enjoy the end of the Loki season 2 and its outcome is so open that many wonder whether or not there will be a third season. Will this be the character’s final farewell, just like what his colleagues have done? or do we still have Tom Hiddleston for a while? This is what we know at the moment and the clues that Marvel Studios itself has left us in this regard.

A crazy second season

Loki season 2 has left good feelings among the public. It is true that it lacks a bit of the freshness and impact that the first season generated, but in general terms, we can say that the 5 episodes that we have been through have been entertaining and have been compensated by good and original moments as well as new people who have convinced (as is the case of Ouroboros, played by the likeable Ke Huy Quan).

The plot has taken us to a moment in which the TVA hangs by a thread just like all timelines, making it Loki You have to figure out how to somehow get everything restored. His time jumps do not help much in the mission, although at least it seems that he already knows how to control them, which should be key for the sixth and final episode, which we will be able to see on Disney + this Friday, November 10.

Will our hero finally manage to reset the TVA and save it? If so, what could be his fate? Maybe we’ll see it in season 3?

The door to a third installment is not closed

Many were convinced that this would be the last time we would see Tom Hiddleston in the role of the God of Deception. After all, practically all of his classmates have already left the UCM, so it is logical that Loki also says goodbye and says goodbye to the general public through his own series.

However, that may not be the case. In the absence of seeing what next Friday’s episode will be like, we have the statements of the series producer, Kevin Wright, who has not hesitated to leave the possibility of a new season on the table ensuring that there are “many, many, many more stories to tell with the character” within the MCU.

Wright confesses that Marvel Studios has always focused on each season without thinking about the next, although the first and the second have a common history. At the same time, he has also acknowledged that the conversation about the future of fiction has existed even with the cast: «There are things that Tom Hiddleston and I, and other members of the cast, have talked about about where we see the series going. I know that there is internal enthusiasm about it, but from the point of view of narration we always conceive the first two seasons as a complete (…) They are two chapters of the same book.

We can therefore take the idea that there is not even a signed season 3, but the possibility is not completely ruled out either, with the team being open to it. We will see.