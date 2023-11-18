The release of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes has Hunger Games fans wondering about the future of the saga.

Many fans are wondering if There will be more Hunger Games movies and books. What is going to happen with the saga? The future of the dystopian science fiction franchise remains without official confirmation. Suzanne Collins, author of the series, has explored only three of the 75 annual games that make up this fictional dystopia. Although Suzanne Collins does not seem to have immediate plans for new novels in the franchise, the doors remain open for possible sequels and spin-offs in the future.

The wealth of Hunger Games universe offers a vast field to explore. Characters like Haymitch or Finnick, winners of the previous games, have the potential to enjoy their own independent stories. Additionally, Panem’s history could be delved into before the games. That would include the events that led to the loss of District 13. Which would provide a broader picture of the context of this narrative.

The future of the saga depends on Suzanne Collins

Lionsgate

However, although there are possible stories to tell and aspects to explore in The Hunger Games, the franchise’s producers and filmmakers have indicated their need for Suzanne Collins source material to produce new films. In an interview, Francis Lawrence, director of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, emphasized that there are currently no plans for a film sequel or prequel. At least, without a new Suzanne Collins book.

Francis Lawrence expressed his interest in participating in future projects related to The Hunger Games if Suzanne Collins presents new ideas that fit the world of Panem. Whether with well-known characters like Jennifer Lawrence or new ones. However, given the absence of news about a new book by Suzanne Collins since the publication of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes in 2020, the timing or even the making of a new film within this saga is uncertain. Therefore, we will have to continue waiting to clear up doubts.

