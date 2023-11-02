Because opinions are divided on that question, whether to drill for salt or not. Residents of the area in Haaksbergen, where Nobian wants to extract 14.5 million tons of salt from the ground over eight locations over the next 25 to 30 years, are strongly opposed. They fear conditions in Groningen, said Epi Winkelhuis of the action group Don’t Let the Hoeve Bag Down. Two speakers from Groningen explained this evening that the fear of vibrations, earthquakes and subsidence is not unfounded.