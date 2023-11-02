Suara.com – The film Single in Seoul is one of the films that will be shown this month. This is a new romantic film which will be shown in cinemas on November 29, 2023.

Single in Seoul highlights a realistic romance story between a popular influencer who really enjoys being alone and an editor-in-chief who hates being alone. They met when they were both making a book about single life.

Lee Dong Wook, Im Soo Jung, Esom, Jang Hyun Sung, Kim Ji Young, Lee Mi Do, Lee Sang Yi, and Ji Yi Soo will join in this new film.

No need to wait any longer, let’s get to know the actors in this film through the following role competition for the actors in the film Single in Seoul.

1. This is a handsome portrait of Lee Dong Wook in the film Single in Seoul as Young Ho. He is a popular essay instructor and influencer who enjoys keeping to himself. Young Ho is living the single lifestyle so well that he received an offer to write a book about it.

Single Film Actor Role Competition in Seoul (Instagram/@lotteent.movie)

2. Im Soo Jung will star opposite Lee Dong Wook as Hyun Jin, an editor-in-chief at a publishing company who hates being alone. Although Hyun Jin is very skilled at his job, he can be careless in his daily life.

3. Also joining the film Single in Seoul is the beautiful actress Esom as writer Hong. He is a best-selling author who wrote a series of books called Single in the City. This is Esom’s new film after Dr. Cheon and The Lost Talisman, and he will also join the new drama entitled LTNS.

4. Not to forget, there is senior actor Jang Hyun Sung who will play Jin Pyo, the president of the publishing company where Hyun Jin works. This year, Jang Hyun Sung also appeared in the films Kill Boksoon and Rebound, as well as the dramas Agency, Duty After School, and The First Responders Season 2.

5. Actress Kim Ji Young also joined the film Single in Seoul as Kyung Ah, a bookstore owner who sells flowers. This is Kim Ji Young’s new film after On My Way Home in 2022 and My Puppy in 2023. Last year, Kim Ji Young also appeared in the dramas Monstrous and Link: Eat, Love, Kill.

6. Lee Mi Do, who this year appeared in the dramas The Secret Romantic Guesthouse and My Dearest Part 2, will also steal attention in the film Single in Seoul as Yoon Jung. Yoon Jung is known as a mood maker at a publishing company. This is Lee Mi Do’s new film after A Day in Tongyeong in 2022.

7. Lee Sang Yi, who recently impressed viewers in the dramas Bloodhounds and Han River Police, will be Byung Soo in the film Single in Seoul. Byung Soo is the youngest employee at a publishing company. Lee Sang Yi is ready to return to the small screen this month through My Demon.

8. Korean actress Ji Yi Soo is also ready to steal the show in Single in Seoul as Ye Ri, a designer at a publishing company. This is the new appearance of this beautiful actress born in 1991 after the drama Sponsor and the film Yaksha: Ruthless Operations in 2022.

Those are some portraits of the actors in the film Single in Seoul, a new romantic Korean film starring Lee Dong Wook, Im Soo Jung, Esom, Jang Hyun Sung, and many more.