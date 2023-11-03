Ready to get your hands on Avengers Secret War? As we well know, it will be difficult to see the film in theaters before 2027, but this is not stopping insiders from making their first rumors about the plot of the eagerly awaited film.

The insider MyTimeToShineHello reports that they should appear among the main characters of the film Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) e ben two versions of Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland).

Jackman e Maguire in particular, according to the insider CanWeGetSomeToast, they will be “at the head of an army of the multiverse”. Holland’s Spider-Man should also have a very important role, so much so as to “oust” Iron-Man from the central role in marketing campaigns.

That this “rebirth” of Spider-Man in the world of cinema is it a consequence of the enormous success that the character is having in the world of video games and animation in recent years?

This would not be completely absurd given that, as you can also read from our review, the latest Spider-Man video game created by Sony and Marvel, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 exclusively for PS5, it has truly achieved mind-boggling numbers, garnering praise from both the public and critics.

Not to mention, among other things, the true second youth of ours Wolverinewho will also return in another highly anticipated film starring a mercenary… with a long tongue!