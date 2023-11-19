Spider-Man 4 could create the perfect opportunity to start the merger of the Sony and Marvel Studios universes

A new report suggests that Spider-Man 4 from Marvel Studios could pave the way for a future event involving the characters from the Marvel movies. Sony.

The multiverse is more alive than ever in Marvel

Daniel Ritchman shared information about Spider-Man 4 related to its possible connection to Sony’s Marvel Universe. The insider comments that the film will be responsible for establishing a future fusion between both universes, so Sony’s characters would have the opportunity to appear in the films. Marvel Studios. Unfortunately, Daniel Ritchman did not offer more details about this collaboration.

It makes sense that the studios plan to unite their universes, since in Spider-Man: No Way Home We see to Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield y al Venom de Tom Hardy.

It is also likely that the fourth film Spider-Man set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe only has some references to Sony projects, leaving the true connection for the end of the film. Anyway, this report remains a rumor.

Spider-Man 4 does not yet have a release date.