From communication to computing, quantum It is a fundamental branch of physics that has shown that the realm of the very small can have a very large impact. Could it be the cornerstone of the next great revolution in motoring?

It could be compared to the invention of the wheel or the discovery of fire. Scientists from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology have presented what many would consider the mechanics of the future: an engine that operates not on fuel, but on special rules that govern particles at tiny scales. An engine that operates with a single atom: the quantum engine.

Instead of fuel explosions pushing pistons, the new engine operates through a quantum dance where bosons and fermions swap roles, creating energy. In this scenario, the bosons, as actors willing to share the same space, are transformed into fermions, which refuse it, and vice versa.

In the quantum mechanics, particles like electrons and photons can exist in superpositions, states that are mixtures of multiple possibilities. This property is what OIST researchers are exploiting to generate energy in a way never before seen in mechanical engineering.

What is the operating process of a quantum engine?

The process, detailed in Autobild, is deployed in four precise and elegant acts: starts with a laser that induces the atom into a superposition state; then, an opening between two mirrors allows a photon to escape, nullifying the certainty of the quantum state of the atom; Next, a second laser reverses the state of the atom; and, in the end, a second photon is released.

Visually, The traditional mechanical equivalent would include a piston and a cylinderbut in the quantum engine these components are replaced by helium-4 atoms and optical cavities.

Laser light acts as fuelthe photons released are the equivalent of exhaust gases and optical devices perform the functions of connecting rods and crankshafts, transmitting energy.

Unlike heat engines, which rely on heat to operate, the quantum engine is not limited by these restrictions. It operates in a domain where quantum information, not entropy, is the source of energy.

It still only performs at 25% capacity

Howeverthe quantum engine is still in the realm of laboratory and theory. While its reported efficiencies are impressive and have reached 25% with current experimental setups, it still requires ultra-low cold conditions far removed from ambient temperatures.

From becoming a realityquantum mechanics could mean: greater energy efficiency, faster and more powerful computing through the use of qubits, inviolable security in the transfer of information or the development of new materials with unique electronic and optical properties.

The path to commercialization of this technology is fraught with technical and scientific challenges, but the quantum engine is emerging as a transformative possibility for the automotive world and, potentially, for many other sectors. Time will tell us if we are witnessing the dawn of the next great motor revolution.