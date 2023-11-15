The PlayStation Portal will debut in a few hours amid controversy over its possibilities and limitations. However, like any device dependent on the Internet, it will have to have options for use in the future and in this case Sony has left the door open regarding what will happen with gaming from the cloud.

Sony wants PlayStation Portal to be considered an extension of PS5, not a mobile experience

The main complaint against the PlayStation Portal is its dependence on PlayStation 5 since its function is to run the console’s games sharing the same WiFi signal and for the moment it will remain a parasitic device on the Japanese company’s current home hardware. However, there is a possibility that the future holds something interesting since a Sony executive recently revealed that the company has thought about PlayStation Portal running games from the cloud.

During an interview with AV Watch, Hideaki Nishino, vice president of platform experiences at Sony Interactive Entertainment, spoke about the present and future of PlayStation Portal and what this means in terms of cloud gaming.

The PlayStation Portal, a PS5-dependent device

At the beginning, the manager pointed out that the objective of PlayStation Portal and its concept is that the experience of PlayStation 5 is extended, that is, Sony does not want the device to be considered a separate product or a mobile device, it is basically an extension of what we play on PS5: “PlayStation Portal allows you to play PS5 with greater depth and for longer. Without However, it is different from what you would call a portable game console. The existence of a dedicated remote game machine that can only be used as a set with the wireless network and the console requires a certain level of information technology knowledge to On the other hand, there are many consumers who want to play PS5 on something other than their living room TV. You may want to play game content that you don’t want your family or children to watch, or you may want to play them when you’re away. in front of the television.”

Will there be video games from the cloud for PlayStation Portal?

The shadow of the cloud today is inevitable and the manager assured that gaming via streaming could come to PlayStation Portal at some point: “we have taken cloud gaming very seriously since we acquired Gaikai, but it is important that the experience doesn’t feel that way. If the stream keeps you on hold and expires, customers will never believe in cloud gaming again. The important thing is not to just try it once and say it’s okay, but to think about what you can do to keep them playing with it, how you can help them understand how to use it without disconnecting from the network, and soon. I think the important thing is not to fragment the PS5 generation in other places. This is the same for remote play and cloud. As promise to developers, it is important that games created on PS5 run as is in any environment, but the question going forward is how to respond to a wide range of needs.”

