The FIA ​​wants to improve the Formula 1 grands prix and to have further possibilities of making the situation more comfortable for teams, drivers, commissioners and fans it has decided to appoint a commissioner for Formula 1.

According to what Motorsport.com has learned, the role will be assumed with immediate effect by Dieter Rencken, a former journalist who has been working as a consultant to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem for several months.

Rencken will report directly to Ben Sulayem and has been tasked with contributing to the formulation and implementation of improvements for Formula 1. Furthermore, he will also contribute to discussions on the definition of the new Concorde Agreement, the document governing the management of Formula 1 which is expected to enter in force starting from 2026-

The introduction of a figure such as the commissioner dedicated to Formula 1 has been discussed several times in the past, even by Jean Todt himself when he was a candidate for the role of president which he occupied until the appointment of Ben Sulayem.

The idea, however, never came to fruition for two distinct reasons. First, Todt found it impossible to find the right candidate because the FIA ​​is a non-profit organization, so he couldn’t afford to pay enough for the best candidates.

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

Mohammed bin Sulayem, President EMSO (UAE)

At the time, Todt said: “We need to find someone who is willing to give his time and skills almost for free. That makes the choice more difficult, but we’re in a good place and I’d rather wait a few months and have the profile that I want to find rather than rushing to fill the position”.

In the end, however, Todt gave up, completely abandoning the idea because he believed that the role of commissioner was not necessary, while Bernie Ecclestone had proven to be very capable in managing the F1 Commission.

Last month, however, Ben Sulayem spoke of the need to have more people around him, declaring that he had confidence in those who would lead the negotiations for the Concordat Pact.

“It’s not a one man show,” literally calling it “One man show.” “I always turn to our team. If you had asked me six months ago, I would have told you that I don’t have enough staff to negotiate the Concorde Agreement.”

“We have a good technical department, but when it comes to negotiating, the negotiation is not about technicians: the technicians deal with the limits of the machines, the sound, the power units. Not with what concerns the commercial part.”

“Today I have a good team and it is good to start working now. However, we are not in too much of a hurry. The new Concorde Agreement should be fair for all interested parties: FIA, FOM and the 10 teams that race in Formula 1. That is where we will be able to do well.”

