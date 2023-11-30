Microsoft Rewards has benefited Xbox players for years; However, the rewards program has undergone major changes in recent weeks that concern everyone. There is even speculation about its disappearance, so the company decided to break the silence and talk about the subject.

Microsoft talks about recent changes to the Rewards program

Microsoft Rewards has undergone changes and users are worried

Recently, users of Microsoft Rewards They realized that there were other changes that make it more difficult to collect points. The company removed the task of searching for content in Edge, which awarded 20 points per day. In addition, decreased the number of points that give other tasks of the program.

This created even more uncertainty for gamers, who fear that Microsoft Rewards and the xbox rewards program come to an end soon. From the point of view of many, the changes make it not worth much in the long term.

Given this, the company stated that the program is constantly changing and that it will not disappear. In addition, he noted that he listens to the community’s comments and promised that his goal is to continue offering value through the program.

“Over the past few years, the Microsoft Rewards program has regularly evolved to reflect our growth and expansion. We evaluate each change to ensure consistency and fairness, adjusting the methods and frequency through which our members can earn points.

“We aim to grow in a way that continues to provide value to our members and we eagerly monitor feedback to ensure satisfaction. “We appreciate the enthusiasm and loyalty of our Microsoft Rewards members and remain excited about the future of the program,” the company said in statements to Windows Latest.

Despite this, Microsoft did not precisely justify recent changes to the program and did not reveal whether it plans a major revamp in the near future. We will inform you as soon as we know something about it.

