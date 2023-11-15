In recent years, we have seen an interesting trend in the gaming industry. Specifically, high-profile companies acquire studios to strengthen their alignment and adopt new strategies for the future. The most important purchase in recent history is that of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, but Sony also released its wallet and acquired Bungie and more companies.

With this in mind, will SEGA be acquired by Microsoft, Sony or another company? At the end of the day, she owns huge franchises like Like a Dragon, Sonic the Hedgehog, Virtua Fighter, and many more. Amid a wave of speculation, the chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi He addressed the rumors and surprised with his response.

Microsoft considered buying SEGA, will the acquisition be a reality?

Without a doubt, the trial between Microsoft against the United States Federal Trade Commission regarding the multi-million dollar purchase of Activision Blizzard provided very interesting information. In a document, it was revealed that the house of Xbox had several companies in its sights to strengthen its offer of Xbox Game Pass.

According to reports, Microsoft considered buying Bungie, Niantic and SEGA to improve the subscription service.

“We believe SEGA has built a well-balanced game portfolio across segments with worldwide appeal and will help us accelerate Xbox Game Pass both on and off console,” he said. Phil Spencerhead of Xbox, in an email in November 2020.

In a recent interview with news outlet CNBC, Shuji UtsumiCOO of SEGA, spoke about the possibility of the company being acquired by Microsoft or another company.

Although he stated that there are interested companies and that they feel honored, Shuji Utsumi denied that SEGA had any intention of being sold. “I don’t think that type of transaction is going to happen,” said the Japanese.

Shuji Utsumi recognized that SEGA has “attractive IP and potentials”

It is not the first time that a company has shown a negative response to the possibility of being bought by Microsoft or another company. Capcomhome of Street Fighter, Resident Evil, Monster Hunter and more franchises, rejected an acquisition offer and opted for organic growth.

But tell us, do you think the Japanese company adopted the correct position? Let us read you in the comments.

