Jason Bourne

They have made up the sixth installment of Jason Bourne. But… Will they have Matt Damon again?

Hold on tight, because Jason Bourne is ready for an epic return to the big screen! According to recent reports from Deadline, director Edward Berger is in talks to direct a new installment of the franchise, taking the reins from Paul Greengrass. Now, we just need to know if Matt Damon will return.

Sources confirm that the actor will receive a big offer to return once the script is completed, but it all depends on whether the offer is attractive to the actor.

It cannot be missing from its great saga.

It’s not a crazy idea, considering that Matt Damon has hinted at his willingness to reprise the role even after his latest foray. In an interview with The Guardian, he mentioned the possibility of returning before his retirement: “I suppose it will be a while before we can do another one. They may restart me before I retire.”

Matt Damon como Jason Bourne

History has shown that the Bourne world does not prosper without the presence of Matt Damon. Since The Bourne Legacy (2012) with Jeremy Renner, a story derived from this cinematic universe, was the least successful of the franchise. Even the series Treadstone was canceled after one season. If the star doesn’t return, Universal could consider looking for a replacement, although finding someone to match his performance would be a challenge.

Excitement is running high at the possibility of Matt Damon reprising the role! Will car chases and intense hand-to-hand fights be just as easy for you? Hopefully, the actor will want to imitate Tom Cruise and his Mission Impossible saga.

So all we can do is wait anxiously, crossing our fingers for an exciting return of Bourne to the big screen.