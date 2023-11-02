There’s only one way we’ll see Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games again.

Jennifer Lawrence’s return to her iconic role as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games is a possibility that is up in the air. The actress captivated fans with her portrayal of the brave heroine in the four films of the franchise based on the popular novels by Suzanne Collins.

Although The Hunger Games is about to return with The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, a prequel set decades before Katniss’s birth, rumors about a possible return of Jennifer Lawrence to the franchise have begun to circulate.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Nina Jacobson, the producer of the franchise, and Francis Lawrence, the director, shared their thoughts on the possibility of the actress reprising the role of Katniss.

These are his words.

Nina Jacobson said: “If Suzanne Collins has something to say, then she will write a book about it. Honestly, as much as I love Katniss, I think her story is complete. And I think Suzanne feels that her story is complete. But if that changes and Suzanne has something she wants to say and it involves Katniss, then she would be delighted. But she would really take any opportunity to return to this world and lead with Francis and Suzanne, no matter who it was.”

While Francis Lawrence revealed: “What I’ve always loved is that Suzanne usually writes these things because she has a thematic idea that she wants to explore. So I think if for some reason she had some thematic idea that made sense to tell another Katniss story, I would be in, and then I’m sure Jennifer Lawrence would be in. But in reality everything arises from the theme and the idea, and Susana.”

So the only way for Jennifer Lawrence to play Katniss Everdeen again is if the books’ author, Suzanne Collins, came up with a great idea.

