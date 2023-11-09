Volcanoes and climate they are more interconnected than you might think.

It is known that Explosive volcanic eruptions can affect the climate directly: The introduction of aerosols and fine ash particles into the stratosphere can cause surface cooling on a regional and global scale, as occurred, for example, with the Pinatubo eruption in 1991.

Less known is the inverse relationship: although with multi-century response times, Changes in global temperature can indirectly influence the frequency of volcanic eruptions. As? Through glaciation and deglaciation.

Following the rise in temperature, for example, the melting of ice present in volcanically active regions can cause an increase in the frequency and intensity of eruptions, and this can also happen in response to a fairly modest glacial regression, the consequence of a relatively slight increase in temperature. The decrease in the volume of ice, therefore in its weight on the Earth’s surface, favors, through decompression, the partial melting of the mantle rocks, therefore the increase in magma production in depth and its rise towards the surface, thus increasing the probability of eruption.

Through the analysis of ice cores and marine, lake and peat bog sediments, several researchers have managed to find evidence of this relationship in the distant past: a wake-up call about what could happen in the future in different parts of the world as a result of anthropogenic climate changecaused by human activities.

Increased global volcanic activity at the end of the glacial period revealed by the ice sheets of Antarctica and Greenland

By analyzing the sulphate and sulfur deposits preserved within three ice cores extracted from the Antarctic ice sheet, and three taken from the Arctic ice of Greenland, researchers from the Physics of Ice, Climate and Earth section of the Niels Bohr Institute from the University of Copenhagen were able to estimate the intensity, frequency and climate forcing of large volcanic eruptions occurred between 60,000 and 9,000 years ago, that is, between the end of the last glacial period and the beginning of the Holocene, the current warm period that began 11,700 years ago. The results of the study were published in 2022 in the scientific journal Climate of the Past.

For much of the time period studied, the ice cores were found to be synchronized, making it possible to distinguish large eruptions with a global distribution of sulfates from eruptions detectable in only one hemisphere. In the 51,000 years considered, the Greenland ice recorded 1113 eruptions, while the Antarctic ice made it possible to detect 737; 85 of these eruptions left traces at both poles (bipolar eruptions). Twenty-five of the major bipolar eruptions were larger than any volcanic eruption in the last 2,500 years, and 69 eruptions are estimated to have had greater sulfur emission intensities than the devastating eruption of Tambora volcano in Indonesia in 1815.

Between 16,000 and 9,000 years ago a remarkable occurred increased frequency and intensity of eruptions of volcanoes recorded from the ice of Greenland, but not from the ice of Antarctica.

The study shows that the increased volcanic activity during those 7000 years and in that part of the Earth is related to the loss of enormous volumes of ice occurred in the Northern Hemisphere during the period of the great deglaciation.

Number of volcanic eruptions per millennium detected in ice cores (a) from Antarctica and (b) from Greenland, grouped by different climatic periods (example: G = glacial period between 60 thousand and 21 thousand years ago) and by classes of ” eruption intensity” (example: blue = low, yellow = high) defined based on the distribution of sulphate deposits. Credits https://doi.org/10.5194/cp-18-485-2022

Several previous studies had reached the same conclusions. An evaluation of the historical documentation of volcanic eruptions carried out fifteen years ago by Harvard University showed, for example, that during the last great deglaciation volcanic activity increased globally by two to six times compared to the average of the last 40,000 years, and that the increase in volcanism occurred only in regions undergoing deglaciation. The results of this study were published in 2009 in Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

At the end of the 1990s, analyzing the volcanic sulphates contained in an ice core from Greenland, some researchers from the University of New Hampshire also detected aintensification of volcanic activity between 20,000 and 8,000 years ago, interpreted as a response to the imbalance of the earth’s crust due to melting of the caps continental and the rise in sea levels that occurred at the end of the glacial period. The complete results of the study were published in the scientific journals Quaternary Research and Journal of Geophysical Research.

Volcanic activity in Iceland in response to the great deglaciation of 12 thousand years ago

The great volcano eruptions that occurred in the Northern Hemisphere during the deglacial period were primarily of Icelandic origin. The pyroclastic material (ash, lapilli and bombs) erupted at that time and found in various places in our hemisphere, in fact it comes only in small part from Japan, Alaska or from unknown places, and in large part fromlargest volcanic island on the planet.

The widespread volcanic activity ofIceland is due to the same phenomenon that generated it millions of years ago: it is located on the vertical of a “hot spot”, a point of risalita in magma from the mantle, positioned at the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, the underwater mountain range which runs from the North Pole almost to Antarctica in the center of the ocean, along the line of divergence between the plates of the Americas and those of Eurasia and Africa.

Iceland is the largest of the few emerging points of the ridge and, after the small Norwegian island of Jan Mayen, it is also the northernmost: here, fire and ice have coexisted for tens of thousands of years. Iceland’s last major deglaciation took place between 15 and 10 thousand years ago, when the ice sheet retreated from outside the current coastline to about the size it was twenty years ago, and then to regress dramatically in the last twenty years.

Average volcanic eruption rates after the end of the last glacial period, about 12 thousand years ago, were up to a hundred times higher to those of the glacial period and the last 5000 years. The peak of volcanic activity ended less than 2 thousand years after the end of the great deglaciation.

Volcanic activity in Iceland in response to the slight glacial advance of 5000 years ago.

It may be surprising, and at the same time a little alarming, to discover that even relatively slight changes in temperature and glacial extent can influence the frequency of volcanic eruptions.

An English study published in 2018 in the scientific journal Geology presents the empirical evidence that this happened in Iceland about 6000 years after the end of the great deglaciation, therefore halfway through the “warm” Holocene.

Scholars have measured the frequency of Icelandic eruptions occurred at the time through the analysis of volcanic ash deposits found in various sites in northern Europe. They then correlated it to the content of sodium ions (Na+) found in an ice core from Greenland, an indicator used to reconstruct atmospheric circulation.

A: Map of northern Europe indicating the discovery sites of volcanic ash deposits dating back to the Holocene. B: Map of Iceland indicating the volcanoes active during the Holocene (triangles) and the distribution of large glacial masses (blue areas). Credits https://doi.org/10.1130/G39633.1

A period of was thus identified markedly reduced volcanic activity between 5500 and 4500 years ago, preceded by a period of rapid cooling down of the Atlantic Ocean and important deepening of the Icelandic Cyclone: ​​conditions which favored a glacial advance on the Island. Between the climatic event and the change in the frequency of eruptions triggered by it, scientists have calculated a time interval of approximately 600 years.

However, response times could be much shorter in the event of an equal increase in temperature and consequent deglaciation. This is what the first author of the publication claims, explaining that «it takes less time for ice to melt if the temperature risescompared to the time it takes for ice to accumulate as the climate gets colder.”

Global warming today could cause more frequent and intense volcanic eruptions tomorrow: the possible future scenario in Europe

Given the centuries-long delay in responding to one climate variation even relatively limited, the intensification of volcanic activity due to the deglaciation currently underway – which began at the end of the Little Ice Age (around 1850) and strongly accentuated in recent decades due to anthropic intervention – could become evident in the second half of our millennium in the areas where glaciers and volcanoes interactsuch as the northwestern United States, southern South America, Antarctica and, as we have seen, northern Europe.

A significant increase in volcanic activity in Iceland would result more frequent ash clouds over large portions of Europe and more frequent disruptions to air transport, with related danni cheap for the aviation industry and beyond, it could cause a worsening of air quality due to particulate matter and emissions of various gases, such as sulfur dioxide, and could represent potential risk for the salute of many people and for theenvironment.

Eruption of the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjöll in the spring of 2010. The ash cloud released during the eruption caused serious problems for air navigation in much of Europe. Credits Wikipedia.

Another good reason, among many, to try fight global warming by all possible means.