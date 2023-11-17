We have chatted with those responsible for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth about this installment will include new content that we never saw in the original game. We continue detailing the most important aspects of the game.

After Final Fantasy VII Remake it is the turn of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, the exclusive PS5 sequel that launches on February 29, 2024. To warm up, we have been able to ask Yoshinori Kitase y Naoki Hamaguchi (producer and director of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth).

In our exclusive interview for Spain we have already detailed aspects such as the news on the Costa del Sol or Zack’s role in the sequel and now it is time to continue investigating the essence of the game. Will we see any new content that was never introduced in the original game?

New Final Fantasy VII Rebirth content

Is there anything you couldn’t include in the original Final Fantasy VII that was possible in Rebirth?

Yoshinori Kitase: As far as specific scenes, characters or objects that I wanted to include in the original game but couldn’t, I don’t remember there being anything. But in terms of the presentation of the game, there are many things that we couldn’t do before and that we can do now that would have been very useful.

In particular, the voices. In the original Final Fantasy VII we were not able to give voices to the characters. And the facial animations, for example, their gestures, the acting and the drama of the presentation, everything had to be simplified because the scale of the characters was so small. I think each character was only 400 polygons.

So obviously we were very limited, hence everything was less refined and the performances were stylized. But nowadays thanks to performances, facial animations, etc. we can show much more subtlety, much more detail.

There are certain scenes from the original Final Fantasy VII that I remember very well, they mean a lot to me, and others that perhaps didn’t mark me as much, I don’t remember them as well. But when you look at everything through the Remake, now those that I wasn’t so fond of have great quality; the presentation, the amazing performances… Now they are very exciting scenes.

So it’s great to see that because of what we can do now, all the scenes are even better than what we did in the past.

