Coyote vs Acme has been cancelled, but the movie can still be saved

Warner Bros. has filed Coyote vs Acme, eliminating any possibility that the film could be seen. However, the project could find a new home and be released in an alternative medium.

Will Coyote vs Acme premiere on any platform?

On November 9, 2023, Warner Bros. canceled the film starring John Cena, Coyote vs. Acme. Although production had already wrapped filming last year, it was decided to shelve it for a tax deduction of about $30 million. However, the studio did not count on the reactions of some filmmakers who reflected their disappointment at such news. The comments on social media would have made Warner Bros. change its way of thinking.

The Puck News outlet assures that the studio will give the filmmakers the opportunity to look for distributors for Coyote vs Acme. The report reads as follows: “The decision was made this weekend by Warner Bros. film bosses. Mike De Luca and Pam Abdytogether with the new head of animation, Bill Damaschke“.

On the other hand, Deadline confirms that screenings are being organized for potential buyers, these would be Amazon Prime, Apple y Netflix. The outlet claims that Amazon is the main contender, but also comments that Jennifer Salkedirector of Amazon Studioswould have to approve the deal.

If Coyote vs Acme finds another distributor, and if it also ends up being a success, this would be another questionable decision by Warner Bros. Discovery. Therefore, the company would encounter a problem, as people would be losing trust in them. Only time will tell if it was the right thing to do, or if it is another mistake by the study.