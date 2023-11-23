Suara.com – The new drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract will premiere, Friday (24/11/2023). This drama stars several well-known Korean artists.

The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract is a romantic time-slip drama that will air on MBC and Viu.

This drama, which is based on a web novel, stars several Korean artists. Starting from Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, Yoo Seon Ho, Jo Bok Rae, Jin Kyung, and many more.

For artist Joo Hyun Young, this is his latest drama after previously successfully starring in the dramas, Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Behind Every Star in 2022.

This beautiful actress, born in 1996, also stole attention as a guest role in the drama Dr. Romantic 3 and The Kidnapping Day in 2023.

Can’t wait for Joo Hyun Young’s acting in the drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract? Here’s the review.

1. The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract will highlight the contract marriage between a chaebol heir named Kang Tae Ha (Bae In Hyuk) and a woman from 19th century Joseon, namely Park Yeon Woo (Lee Se Young). Lee Se Young, Bae In Hyuk, Joo Hyun Young, and Yoo Seon Ho joined this drama.

2. This is the poster for the newly released drama The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract. The poster also features Yoo Seon Ho as Kang Tae Min, Kang Tae Ha’s half-brother and also a third generation chaebol. Not to forget, Joo Hyun Young will appear as Sa Wol in this drama.

3. Sa Wol is a loyal servant and also Park Yeon Woo’s good friend. Sa Wol is described as a talkative and cheerful character. As her only friend in the world, Sa Wol considers Park Yeon Woo the most valuable person in Joseon.

4. Sa Wol remained by Park Yeon Woo’s side even after he traveled back in time from 19th century Joseon to Korea in 2023. Definitely can’t wait to see the new transformation of Joo Hyun Young who has been praised for playing the talkative but intelligent Sa Wol.

5. In this portrait, Lee Se Young and Joo Hyun Young show their compact chemistry when posing in the same style. Park Yeon Woo, who is the only daughter of Deputy Minister Park, appears disguised in clothes similar to Sa Wol.

6. Sa Wol appears to be looking at Park Yeon Woo who is getting married with great admiration. But when the wedding ceremony begins, Sa Wol is suddenly shocked. Her expression seemed to indicate that something unexpected would happen at the wedding ceremony.

7. The atmosphere on the set of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract looks lively and fun. Joo Hyun Young looks sweetly smiling with Lee Se Young in this newly released behind-the-scenes photo. Not only them, the other actors also joked with each other between takes.

8. “The refreshing energy and passionate acting from the four actors on set was beyond what we could have imagined,” said the producers of The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, quoted from Soompi. I can’t wait to see their chemistry, right?

Those are some of Joo Hyun Young’s charms in The Story of Park’s Marriage Contract, her new Korean drama as the best friend of Lee Se Young’s character.

Contributor: Yoeni Syafitri Sekar