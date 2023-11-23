It seems that Bayonetta 3 fans are eager for more installments and today we bring you interesting statements about it.

Bayonetta in the future

We have words about it. Hideki Kamiya, the creator of Bayonetta, has mentioned in a recent video on his YouTube channel his original idea of ​​having 9 games in the series. Yes, the same video where he has said that he wants to work with Viewtiful Joe and Okami.

However, having left PlatinumGames, he expressed the possibility of taking that complete vision with him, referring to taking the “Bayonetta” saga to the grave. But He doesn’t want this to happen..

Although it does not own the intellectual property, it acknowledges that the series can continue since SEGA owns the franchise and PlatinumGames could continue developing future titles. Despite his departure, Kamiya believes in the continuity of Bayonetta and he doesn’t want to take it to the grave.

What do you think about it? You have our complete coverage of the game here.

Fuente.