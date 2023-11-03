It is difficult to imagine a city without concrete and steel giants. But, What if modest bamboo could be the protagonist of the architectural revolution of the 21st century? No, it’s not such a crazy idea. It’s a possibility supported by recent research.

Bamboo, known for its flexibility and strength, has been studied in construction for centuries. However, research has gone one step further. According to a recent study by Sciencedirect, using screws and metal plates to connect bamboo structures is a viable technique that could be an effective alternative to traditional concrete connections.

250 tests to assemble its unidirectional fiber in steel with screws of different materials, thicknesses, spaces, quantities, diameter and ultimately an entire predictive model that has analyzed the optimal and safest way to avoid cracking the structure, have been resoundingly positive.

Will we see skyscrapers whose skeleton is made of bamboo instead of steel?

Would they be able to support the weight? The study results show that the performance capacity of a bamboo bolted connection is around 1.85 ± 0.4 kN per bolt, similar for both carbon steel and stainless steel.

What does this mean? Basically, this type of connection can resist as much as traditional concrete and steel connectionsbut with a much smaller ecological footprint.” This additional resistance could translate into safer and more sustainable buildings in areas prone to earthquakes or extreme weather conditions.

So: Could these connections be a sustainable and durable alternative to traditional concrete and steel connections? The answer seems to be a resounding yes. However, to take full advantage of the environmental benefits of bamboo, it is essential to minimize the amount of steel used.

In this sense, There are certain nuances to consider. The proposed connection is still in the early stages of study and, although bamboo is renewable, the production of steel for the screws and plates has its own environmental impact. Furthermore, the success of the technique depends on several factors, such as the spacing and number of screws, or the choice of the appropriate plate.

Advantages of bamboo over wood

Wood could be considered the great ecological and traditional rival of bamboo. Both promote natural construction and their production or even use can help clean the atmosphere of carbon. Now there is a fundamental difference between the two: their growth.

Bamboo grows exponentially faster than wood. While a tree can take several dozen years to develop, depending on the type, bamboo grows in four or five years, which greatly facilitates logistics.

Why hasn’t bamboo been used in construction before?

Bamboo, as a renewable natural resource, It has been used in construction by ancient civilizations, especially in Asia. But if we ask why it has not previously been widely considered as a primary replacement for concrete and steel in large-scale construction, there are several reasons.

Until now, complicated methods were used to prevent bamboo from cracking. One of them was fill the inside of the bamboo with cement mortar. This technique strengthened the bamboo, allowing pieces to be joined with screws and bolts without damaging its structure. The arrival of the predictive method of bamboo screwing opens up new possibilities of use.

Traditions and regulations: Modern construction has developed on foundations of concrete, steel and wood. Switching to alternative materials often faces resistance due to regulations, building standards and industry reluctance to adopt new methods. Durability and treatment: Bamboo is susceptible to pests and will rot if not treated properly. In the past, advanced techniques were not available to treat and preserve bamboo, limiting its durability compared to concrete or steel. Perception: Traditional materials, such as concrete and steel, are often perceived to be stronger or more durable than natural alternatives. This stigma has led to a preference for more established materials in large-scale construction projects. Investigation and development: Only recently, with the rise of sustainability and technological innovation, has there been significant investment in research and development to make the most of the properties of bamboo in construction. Resources and economy: The regions with wide access to bamboo did not always coincide with the areas of greatest industrial and economic development. Transporting bamboo over long distances might have been considered impractical or expensive compared to local production of concrete or steel. Tools and techniques: The machinery and tools used in modern construction are designed for materials such as concrete and steel. Adapting to bamboo would require changes in construction techniques and worker training. Climate change and ecological awareness: Growing concerns about climate change and the need for sustainable building solutions has prompted the re-evaluation of materials such as bamboo.

Despite these challenges, the study presents a exciting future for the world of construction, perhaps with bamboo.

At a time when climate change is on everyone’s lips, solutions like this remind us that sometimes the answer may lie in nature itself or ancient traditions.