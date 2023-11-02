WiFi 7 is just around the corner and promises a host of benefits that will change the way you experience wireless on your devices. It is emerging as the next great standard that will succeed WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E.

The expectation around this technology is high, and for good reason. One of the most exciting features it brings with it is its impressive speed, as well as the significant increase in bandwidth. It means it will be faster and more reliable than ever.

WiFi 7: the new wireless standard that promises more speed

WiFi 7 was designed to address growing bandwidth demands in an increasingly connected world. This new standard expands the use of the 6 GHz frequency band and also uses the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, allowing you to have more channels available.

It will offer better network management and dramatically reduce latency, which is crucial for real-time applications such as online games and video calls, but also for watching movies in high definition without losing quality.

WiFi 7 news and improvements

To take full advantage of the benefits of wireless, WiFi 7 offers a number of innovative features that improve speed, stability and reliability. The most notable is the increase in channel bandwidth, which goes from 160 MHz in previous generations to 320 MHz.

This means there is more space to transmit data, which translates to higher speeds. For example, a laptop with WiFi 7 could reach a maximum potential of almost 5.8 Gbpsan impressive figure that far exceeds the needs of most users.

Another novelty is Multi-Link Operation (MLO), which allows bands to be combined into a single connection. For example, a device could simultaneously use the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands for optimal performance.

In the end, this not only increases speed but also improves stability, since if one of the connections is interrupted, the device can automatically switch to the other without losing the connection. This way, WiFi 7 ensures a smooth and interruption-free wireless experience.

Uses of WiFi 7

Surely you will wonder why you need so much speed and bandwidth, well, the answer is simple: to fully enjoy everything that the Internet offers you.

Whether you like to watch movies or TV series in high definition, such as 4K and 8K, or play the most demanding games, WiFi 7 will ensure a smooth and lag-free connection.

But that’s not all, too It will help you have a smart, more reliable and efficient home. With technologies such as OFDMA or Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access, network congestion is reduced and the performance of your devices is optimized, so you can control them faster and with fewer interruptions.

Likewise, the new WiFi wireless standard will be important to drive the Metaverse, with new experiences with minimal latency.

What devices will be compatible with WiFi 7?

Depositphotos

One of the good news is that WiFi 7 will be compatible with all your current devices, so you won’t have to worry about changing them all at once. However, to enjoy the benefits of the new protocol, you will need cell phones, laptops, and routers that support the new standard.

The first devices that will be able to use this high-speed wireless connection will be routers, next-generation high-end smartphones, such as the iPhone 16, and home automation devices. But over time, more teams are expected to adapt to the new standard and be able to take advantage of its improvements.

When will WiFi 7 arrive?

It is still not easy to access the advantages of WiFi 7, since the market does not yet offer many products that support it. Furthermore, it is currently still in the process of being defined and could undergo modifications before its implementation.

However, if everything goes as planned, the arrival is scheduled for May 2024, so there is less and less left to see it in homes.

Therefore, if you are thinking about purchasing a router or device with WiFi 7, you should keep in mind that you may not be able to take advantage of its full potential until its use becomes widespread and its regulations stabilize.

Although it is still a few years away from becoming the industry standard, The first products compatible with this technology are already being developedbut it still needs time to mature and consolidate in the market.

WiFi 7 represents a quantum leap in the performance and efficiency of wireless networks, opening up new possibilities for entertainment, education, work and communication.