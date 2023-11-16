As long as the self-driving car does not completely take over the wheel, we will have to pay close attention in traffic. Extra alertness is required in places where many children are running around playing games. To warn motorists about school children, drivers will receive a digital notification in the course of 2024 when they drive near a school.

Over the past year, the government has conducted trials with digital notifications in Amsterdam, Helmond, ‘s Hertogenbosch, Meijerijstad and Rotterdam. The participants received the message via a navigation app that ‘you are approaching a school zone. Moderate your speed’. According to the respondents, this works. More than half of the drivers paid more attention and drove more slowly after the report.

The report is ‘a very nice outcome’

“That is good for road safety, which is why the test is now being rolled out nationally,” the government writes. The school zones where the notifications are given are designated by the municipality. The system takes school times into account and knows when the school holidays are. If it is not necessary, you will not receive a notification.

Minister Harbers of Infrastructure and Water Management thinks it is ‘a very nice outcome’ and hopes that the report will reduce the risk of accidents. The National Road Traffic Data Portal will now collect all data and then forward it to car manufacturers and navigation apps. Various navigation systems already provide school notifications abroad, so integration will not be very difficult.