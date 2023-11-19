When we think of the best theme parks in Europe, Disneyland Paris It’s the first one that comes to mind.

And if we look only at the number of visitors, there is no color: the Parisian resort, with its lights and shadows, is the most visited on the continent (9.9 million people in 2022, compared to the 5 million that PortAventura usually handles ).

It seems that all the attention of French and European theme park fans is controlled by Disney. All? No! A group of irreducible Gauls resists in its small park just 40 kilometers from Disneyland.

A park that opened three years before Disney and that, despite having someone at its side, continues to grow year after year, thanks to the public’s affection for the famous Gauls, Asterix and Obelixand a great sense of innovation with the best roller coasters in France.

History of Parc Astérix, the theme park based on the comics by Goscinny and Uderzo

Asterix Park opened on April 30 1989 in Plailly, a French commune 30 kilometers from Paris, based on an idea that Albert Uderzo, co-creator of Asterix, had when visiting Disneyland in California.

With an investment of 850 million francs and around twenty investors, the first modern theme park in France opens, three years before the opening of Euro Disneyland, now Disneyland Paris, in 1992.

The arrival of Disney, located less than an hour by car from the Astérix and Obelix park, causes a drop in visitors, but the constant introduction of new features that renew the park’s offering saves it from the abyss.

From 990,000 visitors in 1992 they went to a million and a half in successive years and continued to grow to the record of 2.81 million visitors that they have received in 2023 (from October 2022 to September 2023).

A figure that makes it the third most visited theme park in Francebehind the two Disney parks (which usually gather 9 and 5 million visitors each) ahead of Puy du Fou and Futuroscope.

It would be below the PortAventura resort, which aims to exceed 5 million visitors this year, but slightly above Parque Warner Madrid. Currently, Parc Asterix is ​​managed by Compagnie des Alpes (which manages 13 parks in France and the Benelux) and ski resorts.

Toutatis, the “first cousin” of Batman Gotham City Escape

The equation of Parc Astérix with Parque Warner is appropriate for several reasons. Both parks have a similar extension and a similar attractions offerwhich in the case of Asterix differentiates it from Disney by focusing on mechanical attractions and roller coasters rather than Disney’s immersive attractions.

That does not mean that Parc Asterix is ​​not beautiful or has a lot of charm or theming, but if the management of Parc Asterix has focused on something, it is the investment in new roller coasters. And there is no better example than the “duel” that Parc Astérix and Parque Warner have had in the year 2023.

Surely you have already seen (or ridden) Batman: Gotham City Escape, a spectacular roller coaster that opened in May 2023 at Parque Warner, with three launches, 45 meters high, 104 km/h, four inversions and numerous moments of “airtime.” “.

Well: a month before, in April, it opened Toutatisthis year’s novelty from Parc Astérix… which is very similar to Batman:

You only need to see the POV to notice the many similarities: both have several launches, a “top hat“Huge, the “inverted airtime hill” that puts you upside down for several seconds, similar stats (although Toutatis is slightly faster)…

That’s because they are both the same model of roller coaster (multi-launch of Internetif we get technical) although there are also clear differences… the main one, that Toutatis shoots you forward, backward into a very high vertical spike and then forward again, lengthening the experience and making it more extreme.

The obvious similarities and differences of both and the proximity of their opening, one month apart, has caused intense debates among enthusiasts about which is better. I have a clear preference, but I get more of the “fraternal” selling point of being happy that two examples of a type of attraction that we had previously only seen in the United States have opened in Europe.

The best attractions of Parc Asterix

Toutatis It is clearly the new star of Parc Astérix and the most in-demand attraction, but there are many other very interesting attractions in this park to satisfy all types of audiences, from thrill-seekers to family audiences or lovers of the Asterix and Asterix comics. Obelix.

The park’s other star roller coaster, opened in 2012, is Osirisan inverted roller coaster, similar to “Old Batman” at Parque Warner but with an even better ride, and a queue building themed like an Egyptian temple.

Tonnerre 2 Zeusthe park’s old wooden roller coaster, was recently almost completely renovated, with new tracks and trains whose last row you go backwards: riding a roller coaster completely backwards is a wild experience and one that you can only find in this park.

The collection of large roller coasters completes it Goudorix, which opened with the park in 1989 and has 7 investments. It is painful like itself, but it is a classic and very aesthetic about the lake.

Asterix Park has many other family attractions, including a Bobsled roller coaster with sleds, or Attention Menhir! One of the best 4D cinemas in the world, with a CGI short film with the same quality as recent animated films.

Furthermore, although it may seem surprising in a Parisian park, it has many Water attractions: the classic logs, boats and not one but two rapids, with which you can cool off on summer days.

How to visit Parc Asterix: flights, price and accommodation

Parc Astérix has another similarity with Parque Warner… it’s a bit in the middle of nowhere. You can’t walk, there are no RER (suburban) stations nearby and no regular bus lines.

The most comfortable way is to travel by car (you must pay parking, 20 euros) or travel by taxi. Parc Astérix is ​​located 35 kilometers from Paris, a half-hour drive from the city (with good traffic), much less from the Charles de Gaulle airport.

If you fly from Charles de Gaulle airport, you can take a shuttle every half hourat the price of 10 euros per person.

In fact, the park itself suggests, as a more comfortable method to go to the park by public transport if you are in Paris, take the RER B commuter train to Charles de Gaulle airport and there take said shuttlewhich leave one hour before and one hour after the park closes every half hour.

However, although they are not regular lines, the park offers bus lines and shuttles, with quite strict schedules, that take you from the park to the center of Paris or the other two airports in Paris (Orly, Beauvais), whose prices and schedules fluctuate. and you should consult from their website.

Parc Astérix tickets cost from their website, in the 2023 season, 59 euros adult and 51 euros for children on undated days, although you can buy them up to 12 euros cheaper if you buy a group pack.

As for accommodation, Parc Astérix has three hotels: Les Quais de Lutèce (4 stars), Les Trois Hiboux and La Cité Suspendue (3 stars), themed and cozy and with advantages such as free parking, meeting with characters and 30-minute early access to the park.

Parc Astérix is ​​not a huge park, but unless you find it empty It is advisable to visit it for two days (especially with the usually reduced schedules) to, in addition to doing the largest and most popular attractions, be able to enjoy other experiences, such as a permanent exhibition of the world of Asterix or the “dark ride” by boat, a bit of a “waterfall”, but with references to the best albums of Goscinny and Uderzo.

Because, among so many giant roller coasteryou can forget that the park is dedicated to Asterix and Obelixone of the best known and loved comics in Europe and around the world, with a theme park that does them justice and is a more than worthy rival to Disneyland Paris.