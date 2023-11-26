Former SHIELD agent Joe Garrison takes on the role of the new The Punsiher in the Marvel Universe.

Frank Castle has been the best-known incarnation of The Punisher

The Punisher has one of the bloodiest legacies in Marvel Comics history. Although there have been several people who have adopted the role of The Punisher, Frank Castle It is possibly the best known. The circumstances that led him to become The Punisher They were somewhat dark. A great personal tragedy led him to completely change the course of his life. Frank Castle He was a decorated Marine who returned home after serving in the War of Vietnam. Later, his life changed drastically when he, his wife, and his children witnessed a shooting in a park that He ended up leaving his entire family dead..

This traumatic event would lead Frank Castle to adopt Punisher’s identitydetermined to avenge the death of his family and fight organized crime in a brutal and merciless way. The Punisher became an antihero who had no qualms about employing violent tactics and extreme methods to punish criminals.

He is one of the best characters in the publishing house, but in recent years Marvel took The Punisher down different paths to the usual ones that did not end up curdling very well. Frank Castle He recently became the supreme leader of The Hand, with new powers linked to the supernatural world. In the end, Marvel has decided to give him a vacation and focus on a new character who will take on the role of The Punisher: Joe Garrison.

This replacement could be even more lethal than Frank Castle. The former SHIELD agent has taken on the legacy of the skull character in an attempt to get revenge on the villains who killed his family. His status as a gravedigger assassin for the organization he worked for, as well as his access to high-tech weaponry, make him a formidable opponent against Marvel’s strongest enemies. The comic Punisher #1 introduces the world for the first time to Joe Garrison, a former SHIELD agent whose family is killed in a failed assassination attempt by people whose identity is still unknown.

Like Frank Castle in his beginnings, Joe Garrison wants the head of those responsible for the death of his family and searches for Sokovian, the man hired to plant explosives in his house. Finding him protected by a complex criminal network, Garrison He eliminates them all in a rather violent manner, bringing him one step closer to finding those truly responsible for the murder. This new character is specialized in covert operations and high-level assassinations. Thus, Joe Garrison was trained in techniques Frank Castle never dreamed of.

In fact, the new The Punisher It is conceived as a living weapon. Equipped with the best SHIELD technology, Joe Garrison practically becomes the perfect soldier to fulfill his mission. It remains to be seen how long Joe Garrison will remain on Frank Castle’s throne now that he is trapped in an alternate dimension. Definitely, the epic fight between Frank Castle and Joe Garrison to see who wins the title of The Punisher would be worth seeing.

The comic Punisher #1 It is now available.

