Zack Snyder reveals what Warner Bros. was looking for with the DCEU

Zack Snyder explains why he wasn’t the right person to direct an entire cinematic universe centered on DC Comics characters.

Zack Snyder’s vision was a problem for Warner Bros.

After the failure that turned out to be DCEU, Warner Bros. has decided to restart the franchise now with the direction of James Gunn y Peter Safran. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zack Snyder reflects on his time in the DCEU and points out what went wrong.

“I never saw it as a job: ‘Oh, I’m the architect of DC. I need to create entertainment for DC that sells toys and is for the masses and fun for everyone.’ I didn’t care about that. I liked Batman, I liked Superman, I wanted to do something cool. “You chose the wrong person if you wanted a product.”

Snyder’s words are reflected in each of his films, in addition to the fact that the filmmaker’s plans did not go hand in hand with what a great franchise represents, that is, multiple films, spin-offs and sequels of the different characters in the Universe. D.C. Therefore, Snyder’s productions had specific objectives, while the other projects followed another path. This would lead us to a universe that felt poorly connected and without a clear direction.

Zack Snyder didn’t want to copy Marvel

Snyder also talked about the version of Joss Whedon of The Justice League, a film that had bad reviews and was a disappointment at the box office. The director commented that he wanted to keep his vision until the end, but Warner Bros. wanted the film to be similar to a film from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“We cared deeply about what we were doing. We weren’t trying to make an Avengers movie. We weren’t. Frankly, we didn’t know how. They brought in someone who did it. “I’ve never seen the (Whedon version), but it wasn’t the answer.”

Snyder is right in saying that copying Marvel was not the answer, because if the DCEU projects are similar to those of the UCM, the public would prefer to go see the universe that is already established and that is in a good moment. The best way for Warner to deal with the situation was to offer the viewer a world that felt different from what they had already seen and that had its own way of telling stories.