Singer Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) will marry Tiko Aryawardhana on December 2

The news revealed from the KUA Pasar Minggu Jakarta then spread on social media, one of which was uploaded by the gossip account @lambe_danu.

The news of BCL’s marriage received various reactions from netizens. Not everyone was happy to hear the happy news, there were also those who were doubtful about BCL’s decision to choose Tiko.

Some netizens are worried that Tiko won’t make BCL happy, especially with Tiko’s background as a single father who has 3 children.

“Indeed, there is no other choice. The man is a widower with 3 children and also previously divorced because of arguments over income,” said @liado***

“That’s the reflection of his ex-wife with 3 young daughters. Think about it first, Miss Bunga,” said @origami.***

Tiko already has three children, netizens are also afraid that Tiko’s economic background will affect Bunga, especially since the reason Tiko divorced his ex-wife is thought to be economic factors.

“If the male candidate is only concerned about matters of livelihood and then he ends up being left behind because of BCL, what happens next? Isn’t it true that BCL is the backbone of the family?,” @obdachlose***

It was later revealed that a number of Tiko’s hobbies also intersect with BCL’s field of work, namely music. Not only that, Tiko also quite likes a healthy lifestyle because he admits to enjoying a number of sports such as basketball and cycling.

Tiko Aryawardhana is known to work in the Wealth Management section as a marketing and product sales expert at a leading bank.

KUA Pasar Minggu revealed that BCL had submitted a marriage recommendation letter since November 24 2023. BCL and Tiko Aryawardhana asked for a recommendation to get married in the Badung area, Bali.