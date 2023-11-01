A few days ago a question arose on the Askscience subreddit: would we be able to see the Voyager probes if we were there, next to them, so far from the Sun? The answer is as concise as it is surprising: not only would we be able to see them, but also read them a story with the light that reaches them from the Sun.

The most distant spaceships. Launched in 1977, the prodigious Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes are the furthest human-made objects that have traveled. Traveling in different directions, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have been in deep space for years, 24 billion kilometers and 20 billion kilometers from the Sun, respectively.

A region of space that is beyond the influence of the solar wind, where the main source of charged particles is interstellar plasma, is known as “interstellar space.” There are other missions in interstellar space, such as Pioneer 10 and Pioneer 11, but they are not as far away as Voyager. Particularly Voyager 1, which in astronomical terms is 160 AU from the Sun (where 1 AU is the distance from the Earth to the Sun).

As illuminated as a full moon night. To calculate the amount of light reaching the Voyagers, you must know that the intensity of light is inversely proportional to the square of the distance from the light source. If Voyager 1 is 160 AU from the Sun, the intensity of light reaching the probe is (1/160)^2 or approximately 25,000 times less than the brightness of a sunny day on Earth. Translated to the International System, 4 lux instead of 100,000 lux.

It sounds very dark, but it is 15 times more light than the Earth receives on a clear night with a full moon. Have you been in the countryside on a full moon night? You can read a book with that light! And of course, we could see the Voyager probe if we were next to it.

Although maybe we couldn’t see their colors. With that level of illumination, we could definitely see in detail the side of the probes that faces the Sun. But as happens on a full moon night, it is one thing to distinguish objects and another to distinguish their colors.

Both Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 are quite bright because of their aluminum body, but 4 lux may not be enough for our retina to correctly perceive their colors, explains astrophysicist Michael Zemcov of the Rochester Institute of Technology.

We will still be able to see Voyager in 100 years. According to Zemcov, Voyager will remain illuminated for a long time, possibly hundreds or even thousands of years, since the Sun’s sphere of influence is exceptionally large.

In fact, Voyagers are not even considered to have left the solar system, since they are still under the gravitational pull of the Sun, which extends far beyond nearby interstellar space. The Voyager probes, however far away they are, have barely gotten far from us in the universe.

