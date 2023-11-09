Of all the details that carmaker Icon lists for this station wagon, the fact that it idles ‘with the air conditioning on in summer traffic at 900 rpm’ is certainly the funniest. Welcome to Icon’s million-dollar masterpiece: a Chevrolet Suburban restored and polished to a condition its forefathers could only dream of. And only one of them exists.

Apparently this car started life as a three-door Chevy from 1970. The customer for which this one-man car is now being built wanted a fourth and fifth door for convenience. Family members of this customer worked on Chevy’s production line. The initials ‘VF’ of one of these family members are incorporated into the door handle knob. The customer had to pay 1.1 million dollars, just under 1 million euros.

The engine of the Chevrolet Suburban

There is serious artillery in the front. Under the hood is a 7.0-liter V8 engine called ‘NRE Alien’. It is helped by two turbos. The power is 1,013 hp and the torque is 1,220 Nm, which is an incredible amount for a car from 1970. An automatic transmission does its best to bring all the power to the asphalt.

The car sits on a new Art Morrison chassis with independent suspension all around. Even the tires were made especially for this car. Modern comfort elements such as heating, electric windows, USB ports and central door locking are also present. The brakes for the restomod of the Chevrolet Suburban come from Brembo.

“The Suburban gives our designers such a great canvas with a lot of room to get creative with the way we integrate our Icon engineering and parts. The sky really is the limit with our vintage Suburban,” says Icon boss Jonathan Ward. Would you spend a million to run air conditioning in the summer with the 1,000 hp V8 running at 900 rpm?