On Wednesday, American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet in San Francisco, California, during the meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), an organization that brings together some countries bordering the Pacific Ocean. The meeting is the first between the two leaders in over a year and is Xi Jinping’s first visit to the United States since 2017. It takes place at an extremely tense moment in relations between the United States and China and for this reason, although it is considered an event very important diplomat, no one expects great results.

One of the reasons why the meeting is considered important is that it was preceded by a long and complicated attempt made especially by the Americans to stabilize relations between the two countries, which had been interrupted in recent years.

The meeting between Biden and Xi will take place in a large mansion south of San Francisco and is expected to last at least four hours. There will be various phases: the handshake in front of the photographers, a first meeting in which only the closest advisors will participate, and then a second meeting with the extended delegations. There will then be a dinner in which Xi will be the guest of honor and attended by US entrepreneurs and personalities.

Little is known about the topics that will be discussed. In recent days, Biden has said that one of the objectives is to re-establish military communications between the two countries, which China had interrupted after the then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in the summer of 2022. Re-establishing military communications means keeping communication channels open to warn the other party of military exercises, maneuvers and movements, with the aim of avoiding accidents and unexpected encounters that could lead to inadvertent clashes and conflicts. However, they are fairly basic communications, and the fact that one of the goals of the meeting is their restoration says a lot both about the deteriorated state of relations between the United States and China and about the unambitious goals of the event.

According to various previews, the two leaders could also talk about how to control Chinese exports of fentanyl, a strong opioid that is at the center of the serious opioid crisis that the United States has suffered for years. We could also talk about new rules for the application of artificial intelligence software to the armaments, and even to the nuclear arsenals of the respective countries.

Biden’s attempt to restore relations with China began last year, after the two leaders had a rather positive meeting at the G20 in Bali, but was abruptly interrupted shortly after, when the United States spotted an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over its territory.

The Biden administration resumed the initiative during the spring and summer of this year, when it began sending cabinet members and key officials on official visits to China with the aim of re-establishing relations. Among others, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, plus numerous other lower-ranking officials, have been in China in recent months. There were also secret meetings, which were later revealed by the press.

These openings by Biden towards China do not mean that the United States has renounced the posture of open competition that it has adopted in previous years, on the contrary: the Biden administration has also recently approved various rather stringent measures in the technological and economic fields, and is strengthening its alliances with numerous other Asian countries with the implicit aim of containing Chinese aggression in the region.

But, as Biden said a few months ago in an interview with CNN, the American administration is trying to reach a “working relationship” with China, that is, a more or less formalized “working relationship” that allows the two countries to dialogue on the most important issues, and which avoids unexpected clashes and conflicts. Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said Monday that the goal is to “manage the competition (with China) responsibly so that it doesn’t escalate into conflict” and to “resolve misunderstandings and avoid surprises.”

On the Chinese side, the American overtures were initially received with a certain coldness, so much so that US newspapers had wondered in recent months whether Biden was conceding too much.

Things have changed only recently, and rather suddenly, so much so that Bill Bishop, a well-known analyst of Chinese affairs, spoke in his Sinocism newsletter of a “180 degree” turn, at least in terms of propaganda. In Chinese state media, almost overnight, the way the United States is treated went from negative to altogether positive. The Xinhua news agency published a long article in which among other things we read that “the world expects China and the United States to move towards each other”, while celebratory articles appeared in other media of relations between the two countries.

Again, this does not mean that China is ready to give up competition and re-establish friendly relations. But China is currently facing a rather serious economic crisis, and it is likely that for this reason too Xi Jinping is ready to at least partially stabilize the relationship with the United States.

