Sources claim that the Nintendo Switch 2 chip will not use NVIDIA’s DLA technology, but would it really affect its graphical power?

During this week, the alarms about the successor to Nintendo Switch again. In a recent video, Digital Foundry commented on some information about Nintendo Switch 2 which lowered expectations about the power of the console. According to its sources, the chip of the new Nintendo console does not have NVIDIA DLAwhich would affect its ability to offer higher resolution graphics.

DLA, acronym for Deep Learning Accelerator (Deep Learning Accelerator), is hardware that could be used to run NVIDIA’s DLSS technology. As Richard Leadbetter, founder of DF, explains, the use of this accelerator “would make DLSS ‘free’ or, at least, much less computationally expensive.” That is, it would allow chip Tegra T239 de Switch 2 (unconfirmed chip, but linked to the console due to NVIDIA leaks), take advantage of DLSS image rescaling without consuming more hardware resources.

The absence of this component in Switch 2 has led many to think that the new Nintendo console will not be able to reach 4K resolutions Through this technology, there are even voices that speak of hardware that is already outdated, given that the Tegra T234 chip does have DLA. However, there is a very important factor to take into account. And until now, NVIDIA has never used DLA to work with DLSS. In fact, the company designed the tension cores of their graphics cards for that purpose, in addition to other tasks related to ray tracing and other graphic processes that can be powered by artificial intelligence.

To date, this hardware supposedly “absent” in the supposed successor to the Switch It has only been used in automotiveto assist intelligent driving systems, and in NVIDIA workstations. There is no consumer-oriented device that uses this technology, not even its most cutting-edge range of graphics cards. Because it is too expensive? Why not really help speed up performance when graphics are involved?

Could DLA help make Nintendo Switch 2 more powerful?

NVIDIA Jetson, platform dedicated to autonomous machines and other purposes that uses DLA

Yes and no. The purpose of Acelerador de Deep Learning is to free the CPU and GPU from the workload in operations linked to neural networks and artificial intelligence, as is the case of DLSS. In fact, its possibilities are greater than those of tension cores, which are dedicated only to carrying out one type of operation. A priori, its implementation on Switch 2 could make it, as Leadbetter indicates, free itself from that burden and be able to allocate more resources to rendering its games.

However, It is not entirely clear that the DLA could provide a real advantage in terms of performance. And, although it would give more freedom to the main hardware to work, it would also require additional effort for the processor and graphics part to synchronize with it. What does this mean? That the performance gain that could be gained with its use could be lost in this synchronization. In other words, in the end it would really contribute nothing.

The Switch successor is going to use a custom NVIDIA chip, and we have plenty of clues about what it’s capable of. However, concluding that a console is going to be more or less powerful due to a technology whose effective result when working with video games or graphics has never been tested is taking a huge leap of faith.