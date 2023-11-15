With two races to go, Max Verstappen has already won the drivers’ and constructors’ championship. Is there still reason to look forward to the last races of the season? Yes, because the next race is the Las Vegas GP 2023. And no, it is not the first time that F1 has come to Vegas. Oh, you can only race here with a special paint scheme, we think. Yes, Alpine’s has been adjusted.

In fact, in 1981 and 1982 the Vegas race was the last of the season. Both times the championships were decided there. For the sake of completeness: Piquet became champion in ’81, and Keke Rosberg the following year. Then they pulled into the parking lot of the Caeser’s Palace Hotel – next weekend on the Las Vegas Strip Circuit. As the name suggests, F1 now races across The Strip.

What should I know about the 2023 Las Vegas GP?

In the heart of Vegas, the F1 cars drive on a fast track. The 6.2 kilometer long circuit has 17 corners, most of which are gentle. Due to the two long straights, F1 expects the average speed to be the same as at Monza. By the way, turn your screen around and tell us which farm animal you see.

This is what the Las Vegas Strip Circuit looks like from above | Photo: © Mercedes

In advance the tires seem to be the most important factor. The Las Vegas GP starts at 10:00 PM local time (7:00 AM here) and is therefore an evening race. When the sun sets, the mercury can drop below ten degrees Celsius. Teams and drivers therefore have problems with cold tires. In addition, the straight sections where the tires cool down are added.

After winning 19 of the 20 races, we cannot erase Red Bull. Or yes, Verstappen. Judging from the high speed and the effect on the tires, we think Ferrari will do well in Vegas. Usually the rubber under the Ferraris heats up too quickly. This can be an advantage in cold Vegas when other teams cannot get temperature in the tires.

Who has a lot at stake?

Sergio Pérez finished fourth in Brazil and Hamilton eighth, making second place in the championship seem safe for the Red Bull driver. The difference is now 32 points. It is still exciting for fourth place. Alonso is on 198 points, Norris is fifth with 195 points and Sainz is sixth with 192 points.

Among the teams, there is still a battle for second place between Mercedes and Ferrari. The German brand has a lead of twenty points. Everything else is still possible at the bottom. Williams is seventh with 28 points, followed by AlphaTauri with 21 points, Alfa Romeo with 16 points and Haas is now at the bottom with 12 points.

What does Max Verstappen say?

“It’s great to be here in Las Vegas, the penultimate race of the season. This race is of course one big question mark for everyone. We don’t know what to expect, but we will approach it like we do any other Grand Prix weekend,” the world champion said on Verstappen.com.

Verstappen continues: ‘We obviously don’t have previous data to compare, so there is still a lot to learn. Temperatures will also be very low at the track in the evening, so it will be interesting to see how the RB19 performs in those conditions. I’m also looking forward to racing around the strip, which will look cool.”

What’s the weather like in Las Vegas?

So we know that it will be quite cold in Vegas and that the teams will have a hard time with that. To add some extra drama, it will be cloudy Friday into Saturday night. At that time the qualifying will take place. A few drops of rain could turn qualifying upside down. Bring on the Las Vegas GP.

What time does F1 start in Las Vegas?

Friday

1st free practice: 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM

2nd free practice: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Saturday

3rd free practice: 5:30 AM – 6:30 AM

Qualification: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Sunday

Race: 7:00 am