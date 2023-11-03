The company has been accompanying us for many years. Resident Evil saga, so we have heard his name countless times, both in main installments and spin-offs. In fact, this very 2023 we have been able to enjoy the return of Leon S. Kennedy in Resident Evil 4.

The title of the franchise has been burned into our minds, especially because of the beginning of each game with the narrator reading it in a sinister voice. However, In Japan, Capcom has always referred to the series as Biohazardwhich raises a very clear question about why this difference exists.

Chris Kramer, Senior Director of Communications and Community at Capcom USA, resolved this question to clear up any doubts on the matter:

“In late 1994, Capcom Entertainment in the United States was beginning to put together marketing plans for the game that would eventually be known as Resident Evil in the United States. Capcom Japan had informed us that the name of the game would be ‘Biohazard’ in Japan , but I pointed out to the person running marketing at the time that it would be virtually impossible for Capcom to trademark the name in the United States.

As an example, I pointed out that a poor DOS-based game called ‘Biohazard’ had just come out in the US (not to mention the New York hardcore band of the same name) and that we would never be able to secure the trademark. As a result, the head of marketing organized a company-wide contest to find a new name for the game.

After reviewing a large list of entries, the marketing group decided that ‘Resident Evil’ was the best, as it was a clever play on words; The first game took place in a mansion, get it? I voted against the name, I thought it was too cheesy.

I don’t remember which alternative seemed best to me, probably something stupid zombie-related, but the rest of the marketing team loved it and eventually managed to convince Capcom Japan and Mikami-san that the name fit. “The person who actually came up with the name was a designer at Capcom Digital Studios, Capcom’s first US-based development group.”

In VidaExtra | It is one of the most legendary covers in history, but it is so ugly that it seems made by an AI: what happened to the Resident Evil cover

In VidaExtra | The name Resident Evil was chosen in a contest, and it was not the only thing that was decided that way

In VidaExtra | The best memes of Resident Evil 4 Remake with the clueless Ashley as the protagonist. And some epic moments