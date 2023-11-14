This is why Tengen has three wives in Kimetsu no Yaiba.

This is the explanation about why Tengen Uzui has three wives.

Join the conversation

The story of Kimetsu no Yaiba contains many extremely interesting and quite particular characters who, with their character, their skills and personalities, have been able to earn the appreciation of the fans of this work, even being considered by them as the best characters that exist in the series.

Among those characters who have managed to stand out in history we have nothing more and nothing less than Right Uzuiwho, in addition to being an extremely strong Pilar, has also been able to stand out in history largely because the character has three wives.

The fact that this character is polygamous has been strongly criticized by Kimetsu no Yaiba fans, who are constantly wondering: Why does Tengen have three wives? Below, we will answer that question.

Why does Tengen Uzui have three wives? Who are Tengen Uzui’s three wives in Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Why does Tengen Uzui have three wives?

In the second season of the anime series, in the Entertainment District Arc, he appears as Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. They begin an important mission together with Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound.

A rather interesting aspect regarding this character is the fact that he is the only Pilar who is married, but not only that, but, in fact, The character has no more and no less than three wiveswhich has been something that has given fans something to talk about, and, in some cases, has raised questions about why Tengen has a polygamous marriage.

As explained in the same arc already mentioned, Tengen has three wives because Polygamy is a practice that has been part of his family since time immemorial.

We must also keep in mind that the story is set in the Taisho Era of Japan, and, in this country, until a few years before this period, In the Meiji Era, polygamy was a completely normal practiceso it is not so strange that it still existed in the Taisho Era.

Knowing this, we can affirm that, although the fact that Tengen has several wives has been strongly criticized by fans with respect to the work and the character as such, the truth is that, in historical terms, that Uzui practices polygamy. It is not something to be surprised at, considering the time in which the story is set.

Who are the three wives of Tengen Uzui in Kimetsu no Yaiba?

Now as for their wives, Tengen has made it clear that they are the most important thing to him, and that, although he seeks to protect them at all costs, he knows well that each one is strong and capable of defending themselves on their own. With completely different personalities, Tengen’s wives are:

Makio

Es a skilled kunoichi and, as mentioned above, it is also one of the three wives of Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound. She has a pale complexion, light brown eyes, and black hair tied in a ponytail with yellow strands hanging loose and framing her face.

A rather interesting fact regarding Makio is the fact that she, in addition to being Tengen’s wife, is also turns out to be a distant cousin of the same.

Addition

Like Makio, Suma also turns out to be a kunoichi and one of the three wives of Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound. Her complexion is white, with blue eyes and black hair that she usually wears down, with short bangs that remain above her eyebrows and eyes.

Hinatsuru

Last but not least, we have Hinatsuru, who, likewise, is a kunoichi and one of the three wives of Tengen Uzui, the Pillar of Sound. As for her appearance, she is a woman with white skin, violet eyes, and long black hair that she wears tied in a high ponytail; and she also has a mole under her left eye.

Join the conversation