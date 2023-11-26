This is why Ten Shin Han has three eyes in Dragon Ball.

Why does Ten Shin Han have three eyes in Dragon Ball?

Join the conversation

In the history of Dragon Ball we can find hundreds of characters who have been able to stand out in various ways in the franchise, either thanks to their skills, their powers, and even some of them due to the peculiar and characteristic physical appearance that they display; thus becoming, in addition, one of the favorites of the followers.

Great examples of characters that have a rather peculiar appearancewith somewhat unusual physical characteristics and traits that distinguish them from the rest, are Piccolo, Majin Buu, Frieza, Cell, and, of course, Ten Shin Han.

With regard to the latter, it is well known that Ten Shin Han is distinguished by having a third eye located on his forehead, which has long made fans wonder why Toriyama decided to apply this feature to his character. That is why, below, we will explain to you what it is the reason why Ten Shin Han has a third eye a Dragon Ball.

Why does Ten Shin Han have three eyes in the Dragon Ball story?

Among the best and most outstanding characters that exist in the history of Dragon Ball, we find nothing more and nothing less than Ten Shin Hana character who has been able to stand out in history not only because of his great power, but also thanks to its particular appearance.

And, in the same way that happens with Krillin, who for some reason does not have a nose, Ten Shin Han also has a quite particular face, but not because of the lack of any of his features, but, on the contrary, because of the fact that He has one eye left over, so to speak, located right in the middle of his forehead..

By virtue of this, many fans have had a big question about why Ten Shin Han is the only relevant character with three eyes that appears throughout the entire Dragon Ball chronology. Regarding this unknown, Akira Toriyama offered an answer in the Dragon Ball Daizenshu collectiona series of volumes that were edited and published by Shueisha between 1995 and 1996, which brings together curiosities regarding the series.

In this work, Toriyama explains that the reason why Ten Shin Han has three eyes is because He is a descendant of the Three-Eyed Clanan ancient alien clan that went into exile on Earth, and eventually ended up mixing with the human race, resulting in hybrids like Ten Shin Hanwith human appearance, but with three eyes.

Although this has been the official explanation by Akira Toriyama, creator of the entire Dragon Ball franchise, for many fans this is not a very convincing reason, and they have the theory that in reality the mangaka did not put the third eye just because.

In fact, it is worth noting that many of the franchise’s followers have leaned towards the theory that, in reality, Ten Shin Han’s third eye is a reference to the concept of the Third Eye that can be found in various Eastern religions such as Buddhism and Taoism, where the third eye is seen as related to clairvoyance, intuition, and spiritual perception.

This theory partly makes sense.taking into account the great influence that Chinese literature had on the first part of Dragon Ball, so it could be that, coupled with the fact that his eye is due to the fact that he is the descendant of an alien clan, the Third Eye of Ten Shin Han is related to the meaning this has in Buddhism, Taoism, and other Eastern religions.

Join the conversation